Navigating your Google Home devices on Wear OS just got easier

If you live in the smart home world of Google Home and have a smartwatch that uses Wear OS, Google has a handy update for you.

Today, Made by Google took to Twitter to announce the latest update to the Public Preview of the Google Home app for Wear OS. The update includes a new list view, the ability to control devices not yet assigned to a home, and faster load times for the app:

Access your devices with a simple list view

Control devices that are linked to you and are not yet assigned to a home

Enjoy faster load times

In a blog post on the company’s website, the company revealed that the new list view, which allows you to easily scroll through the devices linked to your Google Home account, is currently reserved for homes that have 10 or fewer devices.

In addition to speed and performance improvements, our latest update includes a new list view to help with the overall navigation experience. If you have 10 devices or less, you will see an easy to scroll list to make it faster to access and control your smart home devices. Instead of having to go room by room, you will see a simplified view on your Wear OS device. You’ll also be able to control devices that are linked to you and are not yet assigned to a specific home in the Google Home app.

The update is still only available to those signed up for the Public Preview. The company has not revealed when the update will launch to all users.

The update comes a little more than a month after Google allowed users in the Public Preview to test out the new Google Home app. The new app features a complete redesign, the ability to favorite devices, and more. It’s Public Previews for days over there right now!