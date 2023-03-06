iPhone SE 4 may use OLED screens from Apple’s newest supplier, BOE

After losing the first batch of OLED panels for the iPhone 15 series, BOE is reportedly the one providing the displays for the upcoming iPhone SE 4. For the first time, this low-entry model will have a 6.1-inch screen with OLED technology.

According to the Korean version of The Elec, Samsung Display and LG Display aren’t interested in providing the OLED panels for this iPhone since it will use “components for legacy models.” That said, Apple has reportedly been focusing on BOE, as it will help with the good relationship the company maintains with China as well as reinforce the importance of the market.

Since the OLED for iPhone SE4 is a panel for legacy models and a low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin film transistor (TFT) product with low technical difficulty, Samsung Display and LG Display are less interested in this model. The price of OLED for the 6.1-inch iPhone SE4 is currently estimated to be around $40. Compared to the price of OLED for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin film transistor (TFT), which is well over $100, $40 is less than half. It is known that the price of LTPO method OLED is twice that of LTPS method OLED of the same size.

Rumors about the upcoming iPhone SE 4 come majority by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. While he first said Apple had delayed the introduction of a new SE model, he later said Apple had canceled the production of the fourth generation.

Then, last week, he said not only did Apple resume the development of this smartphone, but it would also bring an in-house 5G modem.

If his analysis turns out to be accurate, the iPhone SE 4 will be the first iPhone with the company’s own 5G modem – a long-time plan to rely less on Qualcomm and better control the integration between hardware and software.

Besides this change, Apple will finally ditch the “classic” design on the Home Button iPhone by adding Face ID and a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display.

Interestingly enough, in 2024, Apple is also rumored to bring a design change to the iPhone 16 series, as the Pro models will likely feature an under-display Face ID. While it’s unclear if the Dynamic Island will decrease, the fact is that Apple is finally moving to an all-screen design for all of its lineup.