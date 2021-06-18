We can’t stop staring at Apple’s stunning leaked iPhone 13 design in this YouTube video

With WWDC now firmly behind us, the next big Apple event of the year is poised to be the most exciting. This coming September, Apple will unveil its iPhone 13 lineup to the world, and from what we’ve gathered from a myriad of leaks, the iPhone 13 will be even more compelling of an upgrade than the iPhone 12.

Over the past few weeks and months, we’ve seen no shortage of iPhone 13 tidbits make their way through the Apple rumor mill. And though it’s possible Apple will have a few surprises for us at its forthcoming special event, there’s a good chance that most of the biggest iPhone 13 features have already leaked.

With that information in tow, the Concepts iPhone YouTube channel recently posted a mockup trailer for Apple’s next-gen device, and suffice it to say, the iPhone 13 looks absolutely stunning.

Right off the bat, it’s worth noting that the iPhone 13 will largely keep the design language Apple introduced on the iPhone 12. This means that the iPhone 13 lineup will maintain the rectangular corners that Apple first debuted on the iPhone 4 many years ago. Personally, I’ve always found the rectangular corner form factor to be more aesthetically pleasing than the rounded corner designs Apple adhered to from the iPhone 6 all the way through the iPhone 11.

As you’ll see below, the video incorporates the smaller notch we’ve heard so much about in recent weeks. As we’ve covered previously, the notch on the iPhone 13 will be significantly smaller than the notch on the iPhone 12. Whereas the notch on the iPhone 12 was 34.83mm wide, the notch on the iPhone 13 will reportedly be just 26.8mm wide. Incidentally, the height on the iPhone 13 notch will be 5.35mm compared to 5.3mm on the iPhone 12. As a point of interest, Apple reportedly managed to shrink the notch by moving the earpiece speaker to the bezel right above the notch itself.

The video also alludes to the iPhone 13 shipping with a 1TB storage option. This would be nice and is a rumor we’ve seen pop up here and there over the past few weeks. Apple has traditionally been slow to bump up its storage options, so if 1TB is indeed a reality, don’t be surprised to see it as an exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro models.

As for some other iPhone 13 features, there’s a strong chance that the iPhone 13 Pro models will boast a 120Hz ProMotion display for improved scrolling and responsiveness.

One of the more intriguing iPhone 13 rumors is that the device will support an Always-On display that will always show the clock, battery charge, and perhaps notifications as they pop up.

Beyond the rumors listed above, some other iPhone 13 features that have made the rounds include improved low-light camera performance, Portrait mode support for video recording, a next-gen A15 processor, more reliable Face ID performance with support for wider viewing angles, sensor-shift optical image stabilization for all iPhone 13 models, larger battery capacities, and expanded color options including Orange and Rose Pink.

The release date for the entirety of Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will reportedly fall sometime in September. Based on credible reports, the coronavirus-related delays that resulted in a staggered release schedule for the iPhone 12 are no longer in play. With that said, we can expect Apple to announce the iPhone 13 in September with a release date likely to fall about 10 days after the unveiling.

