These are the hidden iPadOS 15 features you need to check out

Even though most of the attention at Apple’s WWDC keynote was understandably honed in on iOS 15, iPadOS 15 is a compelling update in its own right. While you may already be familiar with some of the bigger iPadOS 15 features — like home screen widgets and new multitasking schemes — the forthcoming update also includes several features that Apple simply didn’t have time to bring up during its keynote presentation.

In light of that, Zollotech recently put together a nice YouTube video that highlights several iPadOS 15 features you likely aren’t aware of. Additionally, the video also demonstrates how some features you probably are aware of function in real-world use. If you’re an iPad user who is only mildly excited about what iPadOS 15 brings to the table, the video below may very well change your mind.

The first feature covered by the video details how easy it is to delete an app directly from within a Spotlight search. While admittedly a minor feature, it’s nonetheless quite convenient and helpful. Especially when having dozens upon dozens of apps is commonplace, not to mention folders upon folders brimming with apps, sometimes finding an app you want to delete can be a bit tedious. But with iPadOS 15, you can simply bring up Spotlight, enter in an app name, and then long-press on the app icon when it appears. Following that, you’ll see an option to delete the app if you so choose.

Another great iPadOS 15 feature is the ability to drag and drop multiple files between applications all at once. While drag and drop isn’t a new iPadOS feature, it’s more capable in iPadOS 15. The ability to drag and drop several files at once is a welcome addition that should make the iPad user experience even more desktop-like. The video does a nice job of showing how easy it is, for example, to select multiple photos and drag them into the Notes app.

iPadOS 15 also makes it easier to use an external keyboard to the extent that when one is attached, you can quickly access a list of keyboard shortcuts by simply pressing and holding the Command key.

The video is very well done and can be viewed in its entirety below:

Some other iPadOS 15 features not mentioned in the video, or the WWDC keynote, may be familiar to the extent that they’re also part of iOS 15. Some of these features include the ability to turn off notifications entirely when gaming (as part of the Focus feature), the ability to request refunds from within an app itself, and the return of the magnification loupe for text selection.

Additional iPadOS 15 features worth noting also include:

Support for widgets on the home screen

App Library support

Access Quick Note by swiping up from the bottom of the screen

A rundown of the new multitasking features and gestures baked into iPadOS 15 can be viewed on Apple’s website over here. Meanwhile, since iPadOS 15 and iOS 15 will share a number of new features, you may want to take a look at our list of iOS 15 features Apple didn’t have time to mention during its WWDC keynote.

