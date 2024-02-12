If you have one of these LG OLED TVs, it’s about to get a major upgrade

Smart TVs eliminate the need for additional hardware to access your favorite streaming service, but their operating systems aren’t always the easiest to work with. LG’s webOS is one of the top platforms on the market, but it has its share of issues as well. Thankfully, fixes and upgrades are coming to webOS in future software updates, and even if you have an older LG OLED TV, you’ll still receive these updates. Best of all, you can test webOS 23 out right now.

As noted by Tom’s Guide, LG announced its webOS Re:New program in January. This program will bring the latest version of webOS to all of LG’s 2022 OLED TV models. Right now, those TVs are still running webOS 22, but if owners of LG’s 2022 TVs want to try out webOS 23 early, they can do so by downloading the Beta Program app from LG.

Here are all of the 2022 LG TV models included in the webOS Re:New program:

LG A2

LG B2

LG C2

LG CS

LG G2

LG LX

LG Z2

LG OLED Flex

LG OLED Objet Collection Posé

LG QNED Mini LED 8K (QNED99/95 series)

You can see all of the individual models that are part of the beta program on this website, along with instructions for how to install the beta on your TV.

The beta for webOS 23 has been available since February 2nd and will end on March 1st, 2024. Once you install the app on a supported LG TV, go to Settings > Home Screen > Notifications to learn more about the webOS 23 software update.

It’s worth noting that once you upgrade to the webOS 23 beta, you won’t be able to revert to the older version of the software. You’re stuck with the webOS beta until the official software update rolls out to your 2022 LG TV in the coming months.

As for what the update offers, webOS 23 introduces a more personalized Home Screen with the new Quick Card UI that sorts content into categories, such as games, music, and movies. If you want to see it in action, check out this YouTube video from FlatpanelsHD: