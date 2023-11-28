If you have a broken Elite Battery Strap for the Meta Quest 3, you’re not alone

Well, that explains why I was having issues charging through my Elite Battery Strap with my new Meta Quest 3. It wasn’t my mistake — it was a faulty product that Meta happily sold me when it launched the new headset last month.

Last month, in addition to launching the Meta Quest 3, Meta also released a number of accessories for the latest generation of the virtual and mixed-reality headset. In addition to a carrying case and charging dock, the company also released some of the Active Straps to have a better grip on the controllers and the Elite Strap, a big upgrade to the floppy strap that comes by default with the headset.

In addition to the Elite Strap, the company also released the Battery Elite Strap, which was basically the Elite Strap with a built-in battery to give you some extra juice to play longer without having to charge your headset. Unfortunately, after widespread reports of issues with that battery, Meta has stopped selling that version of the Elite Strap.

Image source: Meta

As reported by Road to VR, the issue unfortunately doesn’t appear to be something Meta can fix with a simple software update, as the problem is at the firmware level. This means that the company will need to manufacture brand new ones for everyone who is having an issue.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

A Meta spokesperson has now confirmed with Road to VR that it has temporarily paused sales of the device while it manufactures new ones without the fault, which the company says was indeed related to the device’s firmware. Meta says it’s not recalling the device as such, but rather replacing affected units on a case-by-case basis, and that it’s working with retailer partners to stock new units “as soon as possible.”

The outlet noted that third-party retailers like Best Buy and Target have already pulled the Elite Battery Strap from its website. Meta and Amazon still list the accessory but show it as sold out. It’s currently unclear when Meta will be able to get the new version of the product out to customers. If you’ve been having issues with your own Elite Battery Strap, it should be covered under Meta’s warranty for the product. You can reach out to Meta Support to get help and a potential replacement.

It’s a shame so many people ran into this issue, and it turned out Meta was selling a faulty accessory straight out the gate, but it’s good to hear that they’ve identified and are working on fixing the issue as well as making things right with impacted customers. It also shouldn’t take too much away from the Meta Quest 3, which is still an impressive update to Meta’s consumer-focused virtual and now mixed-reality headset.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Quest 3 comes in a new design that features a 40% slimmer optic profile and, while it is slightly heavier than the previous generation, is supposed to still be more comfortable to wear due to its better weight distribution. The headset features a display of 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye, a bump compared to the Quest 2’s resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels. It also packs new built-in speakers, which Meta says represents a “30% leap in visual resolution and 40% louder audio range than Quest 2.”

I’ve been using the headset for about a month now and can say that it is a noticeable upgrade from the Quest 2. It feels lighter, the pancake lenses make it so much easier to get a high-resolution image, and the mixed reality is really fun — even if there aren’t a ton of games using it yet. I’m happy with my upgrade.

In addition to launching the Quest 3 in the United States, the company is also set to re-enter China with a cheaper version of the latest generation headset by the end of next year.