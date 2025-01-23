I can’t wait to see if the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s ceramic glass shatters in drop tests

With every new flagship smartphone generation, I’m hopeful that we’re getting close to achieving a feature that’s still elusive: unbreakable glass. I’m dying to get rid of screen protectors and use the phone as it should be, without any accessories ruining its design. We might never get there, but that doesn’t mean I’ll stop waiting for glass cover manufacturers like Corning to deliver the impossible.

That’s why I can’t wait to see how the Galaxy S25 Ultra performs in drop tests. Samsung said at Unpacked that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is the first of its phones to feature a glass ceramic cover. Corning’s Gorilla Armor 2 should be more durable than last year’s model, more scratch-resistant, and feature anti-reflective properties.

The most interesting thing about the new ceramic glass comes from Corning’s announcement of the material. Apparently, the Galaxy S25 Ultra might survive drops from up to 2.2 meters (X feet) against concrete. The regular Galaxy S25 models won’t get the same protection.

Here’s how Corning described its durability tests for the new material:

In Corning lab tests, Gorilla Armor 2 survived drops of up to 2.2 meters on a surface replicating concrete. Alternative glass ceramic materials failed when dropped from one meter. Additionally, Gorilla Armor 2 maintained its exceptional scratch resistance, demonstrating over four times more scratch resistance than competitive lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses with an anti-reflective coating.

Lab tests aren’t the same thing as real-life drop tests, where anything can happen. So far, no smartphone model managed to survive undamaged such simulations. Some iPhone and Galaxy S models fare very well in certain drops. But height and contact surface will always be a problem. Not to mention that you can’t control how a phone actually drops and whether it can stick its landing.

I’ll also add that flagship phones like the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 16 feature glass covers on the back to support wireless charging. When you accidentally drop one of these phones, you won’t know whether it lands on the front or back, and both risk damage.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra only features Corning Gorilla Armor 2 on the front, not on the back. I want to stop using both screen protectors and cases in the future. The front and back glass should offer the same durability and scratch resistance.

With that in mind, I’m not expecting the Galaxy S25 Ultra to be unbreakable. But the developments Samsung and Corning announced are still exciting. Gorilla Armor 2 should be more durable and scratch-resistant than last year’s glass cover version. That’s a difficult feat to accomplish.

Previously, you’d have to settle for a phone with a display that’s less likely to break during drops or one that will survive scratches. The former would scratch easier, while the latter would be more brittle. Gorilla Armor 2 brings the best of both worlds. It might survive drops better than ever without sacrificing scratch resistance. That’s the theory of it, at least.

Drop tests will surely follow in the coming weeks, as some YouTubers will buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra and its siblings with the sole purpose of testing their durability.