How to restrict stories in the Apple News app

If there’s one thing I’ve tried to avoid as much as possible the older I get, it’s the news. Well, at least most news publications. I’ll still read the occasional articles from NPR or PBS Newshour, but that’s about it.

So, when I started using the Apple News app, I hated that I had to see articles from every other news outlet in the known universe. I just wanted to read articles from the publications I was following on the app and curate an enjoyable experience for myself, especially since I don’t have any social media anymore.

That’s when I dug into the settings for Apple News and discovered the Restrict Stores in Today option. The setting is exactly what I’ve been looking for to curate the experience I have on the app. I’m not trying to use it to stay on top of literally everything going on in the world — just the things I’m personally interested in, like technology, video games, the outdoors, and travel.

As Apple explains, Restrict Stories in Today will result in “Only stores from channels you follow will appear in Today. All other sources will be blocked.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If that sounds like something you’d want to do as well, here’s how you can restrict stories in the Today tab to only show articles from the publications (what Apple News calls Channels) you are following.

How to restrict stories in the Today tab on iPhone

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap on Apple News.

Under the News Settings section, toggle Restrict Stories in Today to off.