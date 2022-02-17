Here’s how to lock in the old Amazon Prime pricing

Amazon Prime, in a way, is a lot like Netflix because Amazon can keep raising the price of its popular paid subscription service and subscribers will keep on paying. To be fair, Amazon hasn’t drastically increased the cost of Prime over the years. This is especially noteworthy given that the perks associated with Prime have ballooned. Still, Amazon, for the third time in company history, recently announced a price hike for Amazon Prime users.

Amazon’s announcement was made earlier this month as part of the company’s earnings report. Specifically, the price of Prime will be jumping from $119 a year to $139 a year. That’s about $1.66 more per month, which isn’t terribly offensive in the slightest.

How to lock in the old Amazon Prime price

If you’re trying to save a few bucks, there are ways to lock in the old Amazon Prime price. For starters, you can sign up for Amazon Prime before February 18. But seeing as how that is just one day away, that may not be an option for everyone.

That notwithstanding, there are still other ways to enjoy the old Amazon Prime pricing structure.

If you’re a current Prime subscriber, for example, purchase a Give the gift of Prime account. In doing so, you can lock in the $119 per year price point. If you go this route, you can let your existing Prime subscription expire and simply activate the new membership after that.

Incidentally, the Amazon Prime price increase won’t start impacting existing Prime users until March 24. As a point of interest, the price of Prime over the last 8 years has jumped from $99 per year to the soon-to-be price of $139.

Benefits of Amazon’s subscription service

If you’ve yet to try out Amazon Prime, it’s worth taking a look at. The number of perks available with the subscription is pretty compelling.

Aside from access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Amazon Prime also provides users with Amazon Music Unlimited, a backup service for photos, discounts at Whole Foods, shopping perks on Woot!, and more.

But of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention all of the shipping benefits a Prime membership brings to the table. To this end, Amazon lists out the perks as follows: