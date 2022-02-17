Here’s how to lock in the old Amazon Prime pricing

Amazon Prime, in a way, is a lot like Netflix because Amazon can keep raising the price of its popular paid subscription service and subscribers will keep on paying. To be fair, Amazon hasn’t drastically increased the cost of Prime over the years. This is especially noteworthy given that the perks associated with Prime have ballooned. Still, Amazon, for the third time in company history, recently announced a price hike for Amazon Prime users.
Amazon’s announcement was made earlier this month as part of the company’s earnings report. Specifically, the price of Prime will be jumping from $119 a year to $139 a year. That’s about $1.66 more per month, which isn’t terribly offensive in the slightest.
How to lock in the old Amazon Prime price
If you’re trying to save a few bucks, there are ways to lock in the old Amazon Prime price. For starters, you can sign up for Amazon Prime before February 18. But seeing as how that is just one day away, that may not be an option for everyone.
That notwithstanding, there are still other ways to enjoy the old Amazon Prime pricing structure.
If you’re a current Prime subscriber, for example, purchase a Give the gift of Prime account. In doing so, you can lock in the $119 per year price point. If you go this route, you can let your existing Prime subscription expire and simply activate the new membership after that.
Incidentally, the Amazon Prime price increase won’t start impacting existing Prime users until March 24. As a point of interest, the price of Prime over the last 8 years has jumped from $99 per year to the soon-to-be price of $139.
Benefits of Amazon’s subscription service
If you’ve yet to try out Amazon Prime, it’s worth taking a look at. The number of perks available with the subscription is pretty compelling.
Aside from access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, Amazon Prime also provides users with Amazon Music Unlimited, a backup service for photos, discounts at Whole Foods, shopping perks on Woot!, and more.
But of course, we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention all of the shipping benefits a Prime membership brings to the table. To this end, Amazon lists out the perks as follows:
- FREE Two-Day Delivery: Millions of items delivered fast and free.
- FREE ONE-Day Delivery: Available on more than 10 million items with no minimum purchase.
- Prescription Delivery and Savings: Enjoy fast, FREE Two-Day Delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy, plus exclusive savings when paying without insurance.
- FREE Release-Date Delivery: Be among the first to get new video games, books, music, movies and more. Choose Release-Date Delivery on qualified items and receive your package by 7 p.m. on that date.
- FREE No-Rush Shipping: Don’t need your Prime order right away? Select No-Rush Shipping and earn rewards for future purchases. Learn how it works.
- Amazon Day: Simply pick a day that works for you, shop with Amazon Day throughout the week, and we’ll deliver orders together on the day you choose.
- FREE Same-Day Delivery: Available, in select areas, on over 3 million items for qualifying orders over $35. Order in the morning, typically before noon, and get your items by 9 p.m.
- Amazon Key: Get your packages conveniently delivered for free inside your garage.
- FREE Ultrafast Grocery Delivery: Get free two-hour delivery on a wide selection of groceries, including meat, seafood, produce, snacks and household essentials. Check availability in your area.