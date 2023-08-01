Google will use generative AI to ‘supercharge’ its Assistant

Generative AI continues to infect every product at Microsoft and Google.

Google has been in a generative AI race with Microsoft ever since ChatGPT made its way onto the scene late last year. Since then, both Microsoft and Google have launched multiple projects focused on integrating the technology into their existing products — and even launching some new ones. From Bing Chat, ChatGPT, Bard, and Copilot, generative AI is getting into everything.

Now, Google seems keen on bringing generative AI into its Assistant. After seven years of Google Assistant powering the Pixel lineup, Chromebooks, and its Nest speakers, the company is looking to “supercharge” its AI assistant with…well, more AI. According to an internal memo obtained by Axios, the company wants to integrate the latest LLM technology into the Assistant.

Microsoft makes Bing Chat GPT-4 free to everyone and announces new features. Image source: Microsoft

The memo says that “we’ve also seen the profound potential of generative AI to transform people’s lives and see a huge opportunity to explore what a supercharged Assistant, powered by the latest LLM technology, would look like.” The company says that it has already started work on this and that it will focus first on bringing the technology to mobile.

It’ll be interesting to see how generative AI works within an AI assistant like Google Assistant. The technology hasn’t made it to Alexa or Siri yet, so Google seems to be ahead of the game on this one. Both Apple and Amazon likely aren’t far behind, though — both companies are no doubt at least experimenting with such technology.

You can read the full memo below: