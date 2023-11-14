Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iOS 18 iPhone 16 Amazon Gift Card Deals Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID Free Streaming Apps

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech News

Google GraphCast uses AI and machine learning to predict weather

By
Published Nov 14th, 2023 12:28PM EST
rain on umbrella

Google has created an AI weather forecaster that could give meteorologists more tools to work with. The new model, GraphCast, was built by Google DeepMind. According to new studies on the model, it’s already showing some pivotal possibilities. The creators behind the model claim that it is better, faster, and more energy-efficient than the tools powering weather apps out right now.

Most current apps rely on a model for forecasts known as “numerical weather prediction” or NWP. NWP essentially works by plugging in the current weather conditions and then simulating changes based on the principles of thermodynamics, fluid dynamics, and other types of atmospherical sciences. 

While it has proven at least somewhat accurate, this particular model is expensive and requires a ton of complicated computing power. With Google’s GraphCast system, though, the model breaks down the traditional data by looking at historical data and then using machine learning to make predictions based on what has happened in the past.

Weather forecast app interface
GraphCast could make weather forecasts easier to create. Image source: Vector Tradition / Adobe

There is still a lot of fancy computer work and science involved, but overall, the process is much simpler and requires fewer computations to pull off. As the study explains, GraphCast first looks at the current state of Earth’s weather and then compares it to weather from six hours ago. It then bases its predictions on how the weather will change going forward.

Altogether it can continue to create forecasts over the course of days. When compared to the current primary model used for medium-range weather predictions, a model known as HRES, Google GraphCast was able to “significantly” outperform HRES on 90 percent of the targets that it was tested on.

Further, GraphCast also showed an immense aptitude for predicting extreme weather events, including unexpected temperature changes and tropical cyclones. But, Google says that it doesn’t want GraphCast to replace traditional or standard systems that meteorologists work on. Instead, it’s meant to work alongside those systems to provide better weather prediction as a whole.

Don’t Miss: AI pioneer warns ChatGPT can comprehend the meaning of our words and ideas

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News