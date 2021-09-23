Galaxy S22 Ultra might be Samsung’s new Galaxy Note

Samsung Galaxy Note fans were disappointed to hear Samsung would not release a new device this year. The Korean giant gave them the bad news several months ago, blaming the decision on the chip shortage. Instead of the Galaxy Note 21, Samsung released the Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldables in mid-August. Soon after that, Note fans got another blow, as rumors started ramping up that Samsung might kill the Note series for good. However, an insider claimed earlier this week that Samsung plans to add a built-in stylus to the Galaxy S series. Now, according to the same well-informed leaker, the Galaxy S22 Ultra might actually end up becoming Samsung’s new Galaxy Note.

Galaxy S22 Ultra’s new Note design influences

Ice Universe took to Twitter to claim that the Galaxy S will “become” the new Galaxy Note. He did not reveal additional details on Twitter other than to say that a design change is in order when it comes to the phone’s sides.

But the same leaker provided more details on Weibo, where he shared more information about Samsung’s unreleased Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to a supply chain source, the Galaxy S22 is Samsung’s new Note. The phone will be similar to the Note 20 Ultra, that person claimed.

A different source also confirmed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have an S Pen slot. The phone will have a taller display as a result, with a screen’s aspect ratio going up to 19.3:9. The handset will also feature a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

The leaker did not provide actual screen sizes for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. But the Ultra is usually the largest model in the Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch display, while the S21 Plus packs a 6.7-inch display.

Why the move makes sense

Keep in mind this is still a leak. Nothing is set in stone, and Samsung can always change its mind. That’s assuming that the sources had access to accurate information, to begin with. But Samsung should unveil the Galaxy S22 Ultra in mid-January. As we get closer to the launch event, we’ll see more leaks detailing the new flagship series.

Rumors aside, it makes sense for Samsung to add the S Pen stylus to the Galaxy S series. After all, it did exactly that earlier this year. The Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the stylus, but you can’t house it inside the phone, as seen above. Therefore, it’s not entirely the Note replacement that fans might have wanted. Placing the S Pen inside the S22 Ultra is the next logical development.

The Note has plenty of fans left to warrant the design change. And traditional Galaxy S users could also benefit from the stylus.

Keeping the Galaxy Note brand around as a standalone flagship makes less sense with each year that goes by. Up until smartphone vendors were able to shrink the screen bezels, the Note offered the largest screen in town. But all the phones on the market right now feature all-screen displays that are even bigger than old Note designs.

The only thing that sets the Note apart is the stylus. Rather than releasing another Galaxy variant in the summer just for S Pen support, Samsung might be better off packing the stylus inside one of the future Galaxy S flagships.