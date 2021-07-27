Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 leak so much, Samsung just confirmed the best rumors

We’re about two weeks away from Samsung’s summertime Unpacked event. That’s where it’ll unveil its new flagship phones for the second half of 2021. Anyone following Samsung news knows exactly what’s coming on August 11th, however. There are precious few Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 surprises left, if any. The design and durability improvements, the high-end specs, and the brand new features have all already leaked. The leaks aren’t done yet though, as the Fold 3 and Flip 3 specs appeared online again.

Since everyone knows practically everything about the phones anyway, Samsung pretty much decided to give up. The company has gone ahead and confirmed some of the Fold 3 and Flip 3’s best features already, OnePlus-style.

Today's Top Deal

Echo Buds have noise cancellation just like AirPods Pro — but they're on sale for $100 less! List Price: $119.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $30.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

It’s usually Chinese smartphone vendors like OnePlusthat soft-launch their phones. The company unveils some of the latest OnePlus innovations or phone specs well ahead of the press conference. Along those same lines, Samsung President and Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh penned a blog on Monday detailing some of the exciting innovations coming to foldable devices this year.

The latest specs rumors

Just in the past few days, we heard the Fold 3 might have an IPX8 water-resistance rating and saw the new S Pen-ready cases. Well-known leaker Evan Blass just shared a few other details about the Fold 3 and Flip 3 specs.

Few upcoming foldable details. Z Flip3

– 6.7" internal / 1.9" cover displays

– 12MP x2 (rear) / 10MP (selfie) Z Fold3

– 7.6" internal / 6.2" external displays

– 12MP x3 (rear) / 10MP (cover selfie) / 4MP (main selfie)

– 2 optional S-Pens (Pro and Fold Edition) Both phones IPX8 pic.twitter.com/lPm60yCzvt — Evan (@evleaks) July 26, 2021

The Flip 3 specs include 6.7-inch and 1.9-inch displays, a dual 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 10-megapixel selfie cam. The Fold 3 packs a 7.6-inch foldable screen, 6.2-inch external display, triple 12-megapixel camera, 10-megapixel cover selfie camera, and 4-megapixel primary selfie camera. The latter seems to confirm a different rumor that said the under-display camera would be a 4-megapixel lens. Blass doesn’t refer to it as a UPC camera, however.

The leaker also said the Fold 3 will come with support for two optional S Pens: Pro and Fold Edition.

Samsung confirms the best Fold 3 and Flip 3 features

But it’s really who delivers the most exciting Fold 3 and Flip 3 specs news ahead of time. That’s because Roh’s revelations are official details since he’s a Samsung executive.

The high-ranking Samsung exec said the two new foldable phones will “open up amazing new multitasking capabilities and enhanced durability for even more people around the world.” Further reinforcing the idea of increased durability is the support for a stylus. And Roh confirmed that the S Pen is coming to the Galaxy Z family:

We are out to set new heights and open up a whole new world of exciting experiences for even more people. I hope you’ll join us as we debut our next Galaxy Z family and share some foldable surprises — including the first-ever S Pen designed specifically for foldable phones.

New foldable reservation deal

Roh reminded buyers that there’s not going to be a new Note this year. “Instead of unveiling a new Galaxy Note this time around, we will further broaden beloved Note features to more Samsung Galaxy devices,” he said. But he reminded us that people who register early for a Fold 3 or Flip 3 purchase (at this link) will be able to trade up to two devices for credit towards a new foldable. They’ll also earn “exclusive offers including the highest online instant trade-in value up to an extra $100 in credit.”

Registration is always free. You won’t have to buy a Fold 3 or Flip 3 if the new designs, specs, or price aren’t to your liking.

Today's Top Deal

Super-popular TP-Link Kasa mini Alexa smart plugs just hit a new all-time low price of $6 each! List Price: $26.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $3.00 (11%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission