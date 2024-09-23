Click to Skip Ad
Free AI web app tells you the temperature and time to air fry any food

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Sep 23rd, 2024 7:48PM EDT
Adjusting the temperature on an air fryer.
Image: Grace Cary/Getty Images

I haven’t found many effective ways to incorporate generative AI into my daily life, but that’s not to say there aren’t interesting use cases for the technology. For instance, we recently happened upon a free AI web app called AirFry.AI that does one thing really well.

As the name suggests, this free tool is an AI assistant that helps you cook food in your air fryer. While air fryers are popular in part because they are so easy to use, they can require some trial and error when it comes to cooking times and temperatures for food. As such, you might end up scouring the web to find out how long to cook fries or chicken wings, and if you’ve ever visited a recipe site, you know how far you have to scroll for the information you need.

AirFry.AI is a useful and free AI tool.
AirFry.AI is a useful and free AI tool. Image source: AirFry.AI

AirFry.AI removes all of the hassle and tells you precisely what you need to know. Input the food you’re trying to cook, choose between °C and °F, and click the “Air Fry” button. When I searched for “frozen tater tots,” this was the answer: “Cook frozen tater tots in an air fryer at 400°F for 15-20 minutes, shaking the basket halfway through cooking. Enjoy your crispy tater tots!”

No long-winded videos or lengthy stories about the author’s great-great-grandmother’s original tater tots from the 1800s. Just a simple, precise answer.

You can also click on the toggle at the top of the page to switch to recipes. These responses are often longer and more detailed, providing a list of ingredients and a numbered set of instructions. When I searched for “garlic chicken wings,” AirFry.AI told me how much of each spice to include as well as instructions for mixing, marinating, preheating, and cooking.

Obviously, you could use ChatGPT or any other generative AI chatbot for similar purposes, but having it all set up ahead of time makes it less overwhelming.

