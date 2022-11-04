Elon Musk begins massive layoffs at Twitter

Elon Musk has started his layoffs at Twitter.

On Thursday night, employees at Twitter were notified by email that the company would be “reducing our global workforce” on Friday, November 4th. Now, many employees at the company are already out of a job.

Musk is expected to lay off as many as half of the employees that work at Twitter. The company, before Friday, employed an estimated 7,500 employees so, if the layoffs reach the levels that are expected, thousands of people are losing their jobs today. The email sent to employees, which was picked up by The Verge, not only said that the company would be undergoing the layoffs on Friday, but that Twitter’s offices would be shut down on Friday while the mass exodus happened.

The layoffs, while unverified exactly how widespread since it is happening in real time, are certainly happening. Many Twitter employees took to the social media platform to announce they had been laid off from the company throughout Friday.

Musk, after officially acquiring Twitter a week ago, has taken no time in making sweeping changes at the company. From firing the executive team, dissolving the board of directors, potentially ressurecting Vine, and charging $8 per month for Twitter Blue, which would now include verification, the billionaire is quickly reshaping the company into what he wants it to be.

You can read the letter that was sent to employees at the company on Thursday night below: