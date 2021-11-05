DJI reveals redesigned Mavic 3 drone with new dual-camera system

DJI has been at the forefront of consumer drone development for years, and this week, the company took the wraps off of its next flagship drone. During its third product launch event in as many weeks, DJI announced the new Mavic 3 drone. While the look is similar to that of the Mavic 2 Pro, DJI claims that the new drone has been redesigned from the ground up.

DJI Mavic 3 specifications and features

By far the most notable upgrade on the Mavic 3 is the dual-camera system. There are now two main cameras, the first of which features a 4/3 CMOS sensor developed alongside Hasselblad and a 24mm lens with an 84-degree field of view. DJI says the larger sensor allows for higher video resolution and more effectively suppresses noise in low-light scenarios. The camera can capture 20-megapixel still images in 12-bit RAW format, 60fps videos in 5.1K, and 120fps videos in 4K.

The second camera has a 162mm telephoto lens with an aperture of f/4.4 and 28x hybrid zoom. DJI says that its new Vision Detection Auto Focus technology allows the camera to work with all of the vision sensors on board to capture distance data. This helps optimize focusing speed.

DJI says it has increased the flight time significantly. You can fly a Mavic 3 for up to 46 minutes in ideal conditions, while older drones often could not last for 30 minutes. The structure and the components of the Mavic 3 weigh less. The shape of the arms, body, and gimbal have been streamlined too. In a wind tunnel test, the Mavic 3 produced 35% less drag than older models.

DJI also introduced the Mavic 3 Cine, which is made for professional users. The Mavic 3 Cine comes with Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for a maximum data rate of 3772Mbps and a built-in 1TB SSD. DJI’s new 10Gbps Lightspeed Data Cable will make transferring those large files easier.

Other enhancements include a maximum control range of 15km, new Intelligent modes for creating and editing photos, a more accurate color palette, Advanced Pilot Assistance System 5.0 omnidirectional obstacle sensing system, and ActiveTrack 5.0.

Where and how to buy DJI’s new drone

You can buy a DJI Mavic 3 from DJI’s online store and authorized retailers starting today.

The Mavic 3 standard version costs $2,199 and comes with a drone, Intelligent Flight Battery, RC-N1 remote controller, three RC-N1 cables, a battery charger, storage cover, three pairs of propellers, and other essential items. For $2,999, you can get the Fly More Combo, which includes two extra batteries, three extra pairs of propellers, ND Filters Set (ND4\8\16\32), and a convertible carrying bag.

Finally, if you’re ready to really shell out, you should check out the $4,999 Cine Premium Combo. This package contains the Mavic 3 Cine drone, a DJI RC Pro, more filters, and DJI’s 10Gbps lightspeed data cable, in addition to everything else listed above.