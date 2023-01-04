Disney Plus IMAX Enhanced titles to get new ‘signature sound’ feature

Disney Plus IMAX Enhanced streaming is set to expand its offerings to include “signature sound,” a new feature that will provide viewers with an even more immersive and high-quality audio experience.

As reported by The Verge, DTS has announced that it will be bringing what it calls “signature sound” to IMAX Enhanced titles on the streaming platform. The company claims that “with certified devices, you’ll get an experience that better preserves the details of the sound mix made for IMAX theaters.”

There aren’t a lot of specifics about exactly what will be different, but audio and surround sound specialist DTS (and its parent company Xperi, which also owns other brands like TiVo) says its IMAX Enhanced label establishes a set of qualifiers ensuring viewers will get the best audio and video experience.

According to DTS, “signature sound” will provide an immersive audio experience while “preserving the full dynamic range of the original mix.”

IMAX Enhanced titles have existed on Disney Plus for a while now but they’ve been mostly limited to films that are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That makes sense since those movies were filmed with IMAX theaters in mind. However, DTS says that the audio experience for those titles hasn’t been as true to the original IMAX sound mix as it could have been so “signature sound” has been born.

It’s currently unclear how many IMAX Enhanced titles on Disney Plus will include “signature sound” at launch, but DTS does note that the audio feature will be limited to “certified devices.” The company also confirmed some of those devices that are considered certified that the feature will be compatible with televisions from Sony and Hisense as well as audio receivers from Denon, Marantz, and JBL.

According to DTS, “signature sound” will launch in 2023 but the company did not provide an exact launch date.