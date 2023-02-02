Discord is finally on PS5 — if you’re a member of the beta program

Discord is finally on the PlayStation 5 — but only if you’re a member of the beta program for now.

Today, PlayStation announced the latest beta update for the PlayStation 5. In addition to adding Variable Refresh Rate support to games playing in 1440p, more filters for your game library, and a preview of Game Capture Using Voice Command, the company revealed that it was finally integrating Discord into the next-gen system.

In order to use Discord with the PlayStation 5, users will need to link their Discord and PlayStation accounts and then use the Discord app to initiate a new chat. It does not appear that you can start a chat directly from the console just yet.

You can now join Discord voice chats on your PS5 console and easily chat with friends on most other gaming platforms. To start, link your Discord and PlayStation Network accounts from your PS5 console following these steps*. Then, use the Discord app on your mobile device or computer to get a Discord voice chat going on your PS5 console (make sure your Discord app is updated to the latest version). You can also let your Discord friends see when you’re online and what you’re playing.

The company notes that “if you’ve linked your PlayStation Network and Discord accounts in the past to display what game you’re playing, you’ll need to link your accounts again on your PS5 console to grant the new permissions needed for Discord voice chat.”

It’s currently unclear when Discord support for the PlayStation 5 to the public but Sony did say that it should roll out globally “in the coming months.”

The PlayStation is playing some catchup to Xbox with this one. Xbox has already rolled out full support for Discord, without the need for your phone, to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S back in November of 2022.