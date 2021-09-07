Did Tom Holland spoil the crazy surprise in ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’?

Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did very well at the box office, all things considered. But Spider-Man: No Way Home is the MCU movie that might break all pandemic records. That assumes Sony doesn’t delay the film to 2022, as some leakers have said. The reason why Spider-Man 3 is so popular with fans is quite simple. The biggest No Way Home surprise leaked many, many moons ago. The film will be a multiverse story featuring three Spider-Man variants and villains from Sony’s previous Spider-Man movies. Of note, the first trailer already confirmed the multiverse angle and at least two of the Sinister Six villains. But it turns out the big No Way Home secret might have actually been spilled all the way back in 2019. And it might be Spider-Man himself who spoiled it — Tom Holland.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon's #1 best-selling electric power tool is 5-star and it's 25% off! List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.00 You Save: $50.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland are Sony’s Spider-Man variants who have appeared in live-action movies so far. The three of them are expected to appear in No Way Home, and that’s the big secret that Sony and Marvel can’t seem to contain. Rumors say that the second Spider-Man 3 trailer will finally confirm it and end all the speculation.

Holland plays the most important Spider-Man version so far, the one who got to play in Marvel’s MCU. No Way Home will be an MCU Spider-Man story first and foremost, despite the presence of Maguire and Garfield.

How Holland confirmed the big No Way Home secret

It was back in mid-June 2019 that Holland might’ve confirmed the big No Way Home multiverse secret. At the time, Holland and his costars were doing the press rounds for the Far From Home movie, which was just two weeks away. As a reminder, this was nearly two months after Endgame, which broke all possible records during its theatrical run.

Jake Hamilton from YouTube channel Jake’s Takes interviewed Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon ahead of Far From Home. At some point during their chat, Hamilton asked whether Sony’s previous Spider-Men could ever join the MCU in a multiverse movie. Here’s his question:

With [Into the Spider-Verse] … and then this film, it sort of touches on this idea of the multiverse … any chance that there’s a multiverse in which Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, and then your Spider-Man all meet together? And you could just say everyone comes from a different universe?

The question seemed to stun the trio, Holland in particular. Batalon and Zendaya attempt to answer the question as seriously as possible immediately. But Holland appears to be at a loss for words. Even Hamilton remarks that Holland’s unwillingness to answer the question might be an actual answer. Check out the sequence of events below:

Spidey’s body language says it all

Although he’s done an admirable job in recent years, Holland is already widely known for his propensity to leak big MCU secrets. However, his performance in this 2019 interview is quite telling. And an expert in body language analyzed Holland’s behavior for Looper last December.

Alison Henderson of Moving Image Consulting concluded that “Tom is definitely holding back and knows the answer to the question but just can’t confirm.” She looked at what Holland does during the multiverse segment and analyzed Batalon and Zendaya as well.

“Before Jake Hamilton finishes the question, Tom Holland is already playing with his fingers, which is a nervous signal,” she said. Holland then “looks to Zendaya and Jacob to answer the question for him. He is holding his breath a little and then shuts his lips tight to hold in his reaction and not give away the secret.”

The expert said that Zendaya and Batalon are also in on the No Way Home secret. At the time, we had no idea of the No Way Home plot. The reason we’re looking at this 2019 interview in early September 2021 is quite simple. The clip is making the rounds again on social media again. This will prompt many fans to dig for more information, and that’s how they’d end up finding the Looper story. You can read it in full at this link.

Also interesting is that back in June 2019, we had no idea that Sony and Disney would want to split over Spider-Man revenue disagreements. But the Spider-Man star already seemed to know the general idea of No Way Home even before the Far From Home premiere.

Spider-Man: No Way Home should hit theaters on December 17th, with a second trailer rumored to be released in late October.