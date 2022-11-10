Christmas to get colorful with new Philips Hue Festavia string lights

Today, Philips announced its new Hue Festavia string lights. Just in time for the holiday season, the company is making users’ lighting experiences more personalized, colorful, and intelligent. Here’s what you need to know.

Philips promises “a cozy ambiance inside for the holidays and special occasions” with the new Hue Festavia string lights. It features 250 mini smart LEDs along a 20-meter cord. The company says customers can decore their Christmas tree, staircase, or any area in their home.

With the Festavia string lights, users can dim and brighten the lights, change the color, turn lights on and off, set timers and schedules, and more. Like other Philips Hue products, this one also works in harmony with other company lights in the space and can be synced with music using Spotify and Samsung SmartThings integration, allowing the lights to flash, dim, and brighten along people’s favorite songs or playlists.

Alongside the Philips Hue Festavia string lights, the Hue app has been updated with more features. With a new Sparkle effect, users can twinkle lights on the string. With a new Scattered style, it spreads up to five colors randomly along the string for a colorful experience.

“As the world leader in smart lighting, we are constantly innovating to expand the ways users can experience lighting in their homes. We are very proud to present our new smart string lights, an innovation that a lot of users from all over the world have been waiting for. With Philips Hue Festavia string lights, anyone can create a personal lighting experience during the festive season. Homes will light up like never before,” said Jasper Vervoort, Business Leader Philips Hue at Signify.

Philips Hue users can still choose the existing Candle or Fireplace effect for a cozier setting. The new Philips Hue Festavia string lights are available starting next week, on November 15, for $159.99, exclusively via the Hue website.

