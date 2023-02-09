Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT

At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival.

As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. A company spokesperson said the company is working on a ChatGPT-style of technology and it is currently being tested internally at the firm.

While Alibaba says that the technology has been in development since 2017 and testing is already being done internally at the company, it would not tell the outlet when users can actually expect to get their hands on the product.

A spokesperson for the company said that “as a technology leader, we will continue to invest in turning cutting-edge innovations into value-added applications for our customers as well as their end-users through cloud services.”

Alibaba is the latest tech giant to wade into the AI wars that are starting to heat up. Just this week, both Microsoft and Google held events to showcase their advancements in artificial intelligence. For Microsoft, the company announced a brand new version of Bing, the company’s search engine, and Edge, its web browser. Both new versions incorporate the next generation of GPT, Open AI’s conversational AI technology.

Google, on the other hand, announced some notable AI updates to both search and maps. It also revealed Bard a few days ago, the company’s competitor to the new version of Bing. The first demo of Google’s AI chatbot, however, contained a pretty embarrassing error when it said the James Webb Space Telescope was the first to discover planets outside of our solar system. That’s incorrect.

The AI wars are here!