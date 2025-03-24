ChatGPT now tells you its limits with Deep Research and GPT-4.5 chats

While ChatGPT is available for free and without an account, premium access gets you better features, fewer limitations, and the ability to try some of the company’s newest AI features before they roll out more widely. People can choose between the ChatGPT Plus ($20/month) and Pro ($200/month) models, with the latter offering the best perks. For example, ChatGPT Pro was the first tier to get ChatGPT Operator and Deep Research, OpenAI’s first AI agents. Since then, OpenAI has brought Deep Research to the cheaper subscription option, but with more limitations.

OpenAI also launched its newest model, GPT-4.5, which is fully available to premium users. However, again, ChatGPT Plus users have limits in place. Thankfully, now there’s an easy way to see some of these limits when using your ChatGPT Plus subscription to get Deep Research reports or chat with GPT-4.5.

I’ve been a ChatGPT Plus subscriber for over a year now, and I’ve generally been happy with the experience. I am willing to pay a subscription for better AI features rather than get an ad-based subscription. But I’m hardly ready to make the jump to the ChatGPT Pro tier. I’m yet to see a feature that would warrant spending $200/month to access all the AI tools OpenAI has to offer and increase limits significantly.

That said, I’m also aware of the limits on my Plus tier. I recently got Deep Research access in the EU, and I’ve already started using it. For example, I went to ChatGPT for a Deep Research report on visiting Tokyo, and it was an amazing decision.

Similarly, GPT-4.5 is available to ChatGPT Plus users, the model OpenAI is currently testing before a wider rollout and before the launch of GPT-5. But it also comes with limitations.

OpenAI gives ChatGPT Plus users 10 Deep Research reports a month, 12 times fewer than the Pro option. The GPT-4.5 limits for Plus aren’t clear, but Pro users have full access to all OpenAI models.

ChatGPT Plus now shows you Deep Research and GPT-4.5 limits. Image source: Chris Smith, BGR

When using these two features, I’ve noticed pop-ups appear above the ChatGPT composer. They informed me how many Deep Research reports I have left this month and how many GPT-4.5 chats I have.

The pop-ups have an upgrade option for ChatGPT Pro, not that I’m considering it. But they’re still great to see, allowing me to keep track of my current usage.

Even without the pop-ups, OpenAI developed a handy feature to let you quickly see the number of Deep Research reports left this month. Just hover the mouse over the Deep Research button, and you’ll see the number of reports left and the date the limits reset for your account. The screenshot above shows it in action. Pro users would also see how many Deep Research queries they have left this way.

I’ve also caught the GPT-4.5 limit warning in the screenshot above. As you can see, I have 5 responses from GPT-4.5 remaining until the limits reset later this week. I don’t care as much about this particular limit. I’ll just switch back to GPT-4o, which is good enough for most of my needs.

However, there’s no other way to see your GPT-4.5 limits, at least not as easily as the Deep Research count. I’ll also say that the number of responses likely refers to distinct chats with the AI rather than independent responses across the AI experience. Or that seems to be the case right now.

Then again, this is the first month I’ve seen these limit counts in the ChatGPT user interface. I’ll have a better chance to explore them in April.