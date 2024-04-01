ChatGPT no longer requires you to create an account

Generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Copilot are all of the rage now, but using most of them requires you to create an account or log in with whomever owns the bot. It seems that OpenAI’s next move is to remove that hurdle to bring AI to even more people.

In a blog post, the company announced that users will no longer be required to create an account or log in to use the generative AI chatbot. OpenAI says, “We’re rolling this out gradually, with the aim to make AI accessible to anyone curious about its capabilities,” so don’t expect to see this change right away as it’s currently unclear what “gradually” actually means in terms of timeline.

It’s core to our mission to make tools like ChatGPT broadly available so that people can experience the benefits of AI. More than 100 million people across 185 countries use ChatGPT weekly to learn something new, find creative inspiration, and get answers to their questions. Starting today, you can use ChatGPT instantly, without needing to sign-up.

While you won’t be required to sign up or log in to use the chatbot, that doesn’t mean that OpenAI is giving it away for nothing. The company is still logging the usage information by default: “We may use what you provide to ChatGPT to improve our models for everyone,” OpenAI notes. Thankfully, you can turn that off in the Settings section — even without an account. So, you know…do that.

We may use what you provide to ChatGPT to improve our models for everyone. If you’d like, you can turn this off through your Settings – whether you create an account or not. Learn more about how we use content to train our models and your choices in our Help Center.

Of course, OpenAI would love for you to make an account, and there are of course benefits to doing so, like saving and reviewing your chat history, the ability to share chats with others, and upgrading to the ChatGPT Plus paid subscription service to gain even more features like voice chat, GPT 4.0, etc.

That said, it’s cool to see the company make the chatbot available without an account and without requiring you to share your interactions. Now, they just have to actually roll it out to everyone “gradually.”