Biggest iPad Air update ever seems close as M1 iPad Air inventory dwindles

With new iPad Air and iPad Pro models expected for early May, the inventory for the Air lineup seems to be dwindling. Usually, when Apple is about to release a new product, its predecessor becomes in short supply a few days or a couple of weeks before a new model is announced.

If you try Apple’s website to find some iPad Air configurations, you’ll see that some models no longer have an in-store pick-up. In addition, in his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says that sources at multiple retail stores told him that inventory of several iPad Air models has started to dwindle.

Interestingly enough, it doesn’t seem to be the case with the current iPad Pro, which is still “well-stocked.” Gurman says that Apple might have to work through this inventory, or it might keep the current model available after the OLED iPad Pro is available, which seems unlikely.

Still, it’s interesting to see that we’re finally getting closer to the release of a new iPad after 2023 didn’t reveal any new model.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

More surprisingly, this will be the biggest update to both Air and Pro lines. Despite the possible M2 chip, Apple is expected to introduce a bigger 12.9-inch version for the iPad Air. Last week, display analyst Ross Young even shared that it’s not just going to be a simple big LCD panel but a miniLED display.

If he’s right, and he usually is, this will bring the same miniLED panel available on the current iPad Pro to a more affordable tablet. Apple is also expected to switch the front-facing camera to a landslide position.

Lastly, it’s possible that the iPad Air might take advantage of revamped Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories rumored to launch for the new iPad Pro.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer, as May is fast approaching and Apple is giving its first signs of a new product’s release.