Apple’s iPhone 13 will finally have a 1TB option, according to this report

iPhone storage is an important detail to buyers every year, and that’s because Apple is behind Android when it comes to bumping up internal storage. The iPhone 12 Pros were the first iPhones to ship with 128GB of base memory, double the storage of the entry-level iPhone 12 and 12 mini. But the iPhone Pros are more expensive. Most Android vendors offer 128GB of storage on their basic flagship phones. It’s unclear at this time whether Apple will make any notable to iPhone 13 storage. But there’s one rumor that keeps coming back: The first 1TB iPhone is happening this year.

Analysts from Wedbush claimed a few months ago that 1TB storage is coming to the iPhone. The firm repeated those clams more than once. TrendForce contradicted Wedbush recently, saying the iPhone 13 prices will resemble the iPhone 12 series. But the firm made no mention of the 1TB storage upgrade.

Apple already sells iPads with 2TB of storage, so it is obviously possible to increase the amount of storage in its iPhones. But a 2TB 11-inch iPad Pro retails for $1,899. The 1TB version costs $1,499. These are expensive upgrades compared to the 128GB version that retails for $799.

iPhone 13 storage tiers

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max feature up to 512GB of storage. The iPhone 12 and 12 mini top out at 256GB, and the two devices starting with 64GB of storage. The same Wedbush analysts are now back with claims that Apple will launch an iPhone 13 version with 1TB of storage this year, according to 9to5Mac:

From a spec perspective, we have increased confidence that iPhone 13 will have a 1 terabyte storage option which is double from the highest Pro storage capacity today (512GB) and will also include a number of enhancements with Lidar across all iPhone 13 models.

Upgrading the storage on the entry-level iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini would be an exciting upgrade. The base 64GB storage tier is hardly sufficient in a world where data moves faster via 5G and Wi-Fi 6. iPhones can record high-resolution video that occupies plenty of storage. They can download plenty of high-resolution content from streaming sites and run high-end games. All that can eat up plenty of local storage.

Wedbush said it expects demand for the iPhone 13 series to be similar to or slightly stronger than iPhone 12. The firm said Apple is manufacturing 90 million to 100 million iPhone 13 units this year, a 15% year-over-year increase. That’s in line with other reports that recently said Apple would mass-produce 95 million iPhone 13 units through the end of the year.

The analysts also reiterated their claims that the iPhone 13 will launch in the third week of September. If the information is accurate, Apple might unveil the new iPhones on September 14th. That’s when we’d learn whether or not the 1TB iPhone 13 storage claim is real. The iPhone 13 would then hit stores on September 24th, which would be the second Friday after the launch event.

