AirPods Max can do something that I never realized until now

It’s 2025, and you might be debating whether AirPods Max is still worth it four years after its original launch. I bought my headphones at the end of 2021, and even though I had to repair them at the end of 2022 (thank you, limited warranty), I still love these headphones.

While I eagerly waited for a proper upgrade last year and was disappointed at the USB-C “revamp,” I still enjoy wearing these headphones occasionally. Their sound quality is still impressive, the ANC is superb, and they are very comfortable to use for extended periods.

However, since I’m based in Brazil, there was a thought that never occurred to me: AirPods Max are the best earmuffs you can get for winter. I came to New York for a few days, and it’s way too cold for me. Fortunately, wearing AirPods Max outside is just so convenient.

Even after four years, the sound quality still impresses me, and the Transparency mode perfectly blends the music with the environment, so I can enjoy Blossom‘s latest album without being run over by a taxi.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Unlike other headphones, AirPods Max’s ear cushions completely cover my ears, so it’s comfortable to wear them for long periods and still keep me warm while the wind makes it feel unbearably cold. Another thing that really impressed me after all this time is that I used these headphones on the plane coming here and through the following day while I was walking around, and I still had more than 60% battery life.

While AirPods Max looks like the ultimate earmuff, I can’t wait for Apple to truly revamp them. I don’t care about a redesign, but I would love it if the company added the latest AirPods Pro 2 functionalities, including Adaptive Mode, Hearing Aid, and an even better sound algorithm.

That said, if you wanted another reason to spend a few hundred dollars on these “old” headphones, remember they can be great for the winter.