Add smarts to all the dumb stuff in your home with these Alexa smart plugs

It’s pretty crazy that, after all this time, most smart home solutions are still clunky and overcomplicated. I test smart technology for a living and even I haven’t managed to put together the perfect smart home setup. The new Matter standard might help… someday… but for now, there are still so many interoperability issues that people must overcome. That’s why sometimes, it’s best to keep things simple with gadgets like smart plugs that work with your smartphone, Alexa, Google, and more.

KMC smart plugs are among the most popular options for BGR readers, and they have been for years. And as you can see, if you check them out, our readers aren’t alone. More than 1,000 people have bought them in just the past month. Of course, that makes sense when considering they’re currently on sale for just $3.80 each.

KMC smart plugs are extremely popular in general. They’re also very well-liked, with a 4.3-star overall rating and thousands of 5-star reviews to their credit. With all that in mind, it’s no wonder our readers rushed to snap them up anytime they go on sale with a good discount.

There are so many different brands that sell smart plugs right now, which makes sense. These simple little gadgets are everywhere these days since they’re useful in so many different ways. But since smart plugs are so common, it’s important to find a reliable brand when you’re getting new smart plugs for the different dumb devices in your home.

That’s one of the reasons I recommend these KMC smart plugs, which work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and more.

Like all smart plugs, KMC smart plugs are great because they let you transform dumb old electronics into smart, modern devices. I personally use smart plugs with things like lamps, fans, and space heaters during the winter.

But my favorite use for smart plugs in my own home is my landscaping lights. This way, I can tie them into my smart home platform and add all sorts of nifty automations. For example, all of my outdoor lights turn on for 20 minutes anytime my home security cameras detect motion overnight.

You’ll come up with cool ideas like that and more when you set up your own smart plugs. And with this deal, you’ll spend way less on your smart plugs than I did on mine. Use can use Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, or even SmartThings (setup instructions can be found here) to tie KMC smart plugs into the rest of the connected gadgets on your smart home platform of choice.

At just $3.80 each when you buy a discounted 4-pack, these are among the cheapest smart plugs you can buy. That’s why they’re currently flying off the shelves, with more than 1,000 people having bought them in the past month alone.