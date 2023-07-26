Watch SpaceX attempt a record-breaking Falcon Heavy launch tonight

This evening, SpaceX will attempt a record-breaking Falcon Heavy launch as it attempts to lift the heaviest payload ever destined for geostationary orbit. The rocket will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It’s currently scheduled for 11:04 p.m. ET.

The payload is a massive satellite known as EchoStar 24, or Jupiter 3. Jupiter 3 is the heaviest geostationary satellite ever created so far, and it will first be sent to geostationary transfer orbit before moving to its final destination at 22,300 miles above the Earth. The launch will be livestreamed on the SpaceX website as well as the SpaceX YouTube channel.

According to the U.S. Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron, there is an 85 percent chance of favorable weather for tonight’s launch. You can watch live below:

One of the most significant aspects of this particular launch is the satellite’s bulk. It has a total payload mass of 9.2 metric tons, making it the heaviest geostationary satellite that we have ever launched, according to Hughes Network Systems, which is behind the project. Jupiter 3 was constructed by Maxar and will feature a brand-new architecture that is based on multiple advancements.

The device is a new ultra-high-density satellite that will also double the capacity of the Hughes Jupiter fleet, which will support in-flight Wi-Fi, new maritime connections, backhaul Mobile Network Operators, and even community wireless internet solutions.

The launch will be just as momentous as what the satellite hopes to accomplish, too, because of how large it is, and how it will showcase the power of the Falcon Heavy, which is one of SpaceX’s most powerful rockets. The satellite, once fully deployed, will have a wingspan of 10 stories and will feature 14 solar panels to help power it.