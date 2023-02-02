Watch ISS astronauts complete a spacewalk on NASA Live

NASA is currently hosting live footage of a spacewalk aboard the International Space Station on its live streaming service. The spacewalk, which is just one of many planned for the coming weeks, will hopefully have astronauts completing work on the 1A Power Channel Mounting Bracket which they started work on in a previous spacewalk.

The latest NASA-backed spacewalk has been ongoing since 8:15 a.m. EST, and NASA says that it could last for up to seven hours as the astronauts work to complete their duties and secure the bracket. The hardware being installed during this spacewalk is meant to work with future power system upgrades.

The stream constantly moves between footage of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, cameras on the station itself, and video recorded directly from the astronaut’s helmets. During this NASA spacewalk, astronauts Nicole Mann and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata are working side by side to complete the work.

As noted above, this work is part of an ongoing series of upgrades to the station, more of which will continue later in the year when other pieces arrive on the station. This is the second NASA spacewalk aboard the ISS for both Mann and Wakata, and those watching live coverage of the spacewalk can see Wakata wearing an unmarked suit, while Mann will utilize a suit with red stripes.

It is unclear exactly when this latest spacewalk will complete its work, but NASA will continue to livestream the spacewalk on NASA Live, via its YouTube channel and other services until the event is over. Last year NASA halted spacewalks on the ISS due to investigations into issues with the spacesuits aboard the station. However, spacewalks resumed a couple of months ago.