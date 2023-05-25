Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID iOS 17 Google Bard Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps New on Netflix Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Science Space

Uranus may be more active than scientists previously believed

By
Published May 25th, 2023 4:32PM EDT
Uranus Voyager 2 image
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

When NASA’s Voyager 2 passed Uranus several decades ago, it discovered that the blue gas ball which rolls around the Sun had a vortex around its southern pole. However, studies showed no changes in the temperature, leading scientists to believe that Uranus’ atmosphere was fairly inert. Now, as Uranus shows off more thanks to its current orbit, astronomers are able to paint a very different picture.

According to new observations detailed in a paper published in Geophysical Research Letters, Uranus most likely has a polar vortex swirling around its north pole, too. These types of cyclones have been observed on almost every other planet in our solar system, save for Mercury, which NASA explains has no “substantial” atmosphere, making it impossible to form a vortex.

What’s most important, though, is that this discovery of a vortex at Uranus’ northern pole tells us more about the planet’s story. “It’s a much more dynamic world than you might think,” Alek Akins of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California explained in a statement. “It isn’t just a plain blue ball of gas.”

Vortex on UranusImage source: NASA/JPL-Caltech/VLA

Calls to explore Uranus more extensively have only grown in recent years, with scientists practically begging to probe Uranus and learn more about the planet known as Neptune’s twin. Despite all those pleas, though, an actual mission to Uranus still seems a good distance away, which means discoveries like this vortex are the only way we’ll learn more about the rolling gas giant.

The observations detailed in the new paper were conducted using the Very Large Array in New Mexico, which allowed the researchers to peer below the planet’s clouds. By doing this they were able to determine the cause of the vortex on Uranus, citing circulating air that seems to be warmer and drier than the air found around the rest of the ice giant’s atmosphere.

These new observations went deeper into Uranus’ atmosphere than ever before, NASA says. Unlike hurricanes, which drift across the planet, cyclones like the one found on Uranus do not drift. They stay where they are perpetually, evolving and changing based on the way the air in the atmosphere changes. Future studies of this vortex on Uranus will hopefully teach us more about the ice giant.

Don’t Miss: Japanese scientists found a rare crystal that changes color and melts when hit with light

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News