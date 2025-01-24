This is your last chance to see the January planetary conjunction

Reports of a “great planetary alignment” have been making the rounds on the internet. And while these reports are greatly exaggerated, you still have a little time to head outside and see January’s rare six-planet planetary conjunction.

This event isn’t one we see very often, and while we previously reported on the four-planet conjunction you could view throughout most of this month, it’s become clear that there are two more planets visible in the conjunction—if you know where to look.

According to EarthSky.org, you’ll not only be able to see Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus in the night sky, but with a pair of binoculars and a telescope, you’ll also be able to see two fainter planets, Neptune and Uranus, as part of the January conjunction.

Both of these fainter planets will be visible somewhere between Saturn and Jupiter. If you head outside on January 25, when most people have reported the “great planetary alignment” will take place, you’ll be able to see Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Neptune, Venus, and Saturn in that order from left to right in the sky when looking to the south.

Image source: astrosystem / Adobe

You will likely need to make use of star charts or apps that utilize these charts to find exactly where Neptune and Uranus are, especially since they’ll be much fainter than the brighter four planets found in January’s planetary conjunction. Binoculars will make it easier to spot Uranus, but Neptune will require a proper telescope.

You’ll also want to ensure it is dark outside, with as little light pollution as possible. Otherwise, you might not be able to see Uranus and Neptune.

But what is this “great planetary alignment” everyone keeps talking about? Unlike the January planetary conjunction—a rare event that has happened a few times over the past few years—the “great planetary alignment” is when all eight planets line up on one side of the sun. This is mathematically impossible in our lifetime, though, so any reports of this are greatly exaggerated.

Still, going outside and being able to see upwards of four to six planets in the sky at the same time is very exciting. And skywatchers will want to take full advantage of this cosmic event while it is still ongoing throughout the rest of this month.