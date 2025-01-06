A rare four-planet conjunction will be visible for most of January

January brings an extraordinary treat for stargazers: a rare four-planet conjunction lighting up the evening sky. Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars will align in a dazzling celestial display, making this month a dream come true for astronomy enthusiasts and casual skywatchers alike.

Every night, shortly after the sky darkens, this cosmic quartet will become visible. Look to the southwest, where Venus and Saturn shine brightly near the horizon. Above them, Jupiter commands attention while Mars gleams just to the east. The alignment traces the ecliptic, the plane of the solar system that represents the path planets take as they orbit the Sun.

This event isn’t just a spectacle for the naked eye. With a telescope, you can expand your view of this spectacular four-planet conjunction to include two more planets: Uranus and Neptune. The position of each planet creates the illusion of proximity, even as each one careens through space on its own “cosmic racetrack.”

As the month progresses, Venus and Saturn’s positions will shift. By mid-January, these two planets will approach one another for a stunning “super close approach,” NASA says. The conjunction peaks on January 17 and 18, after which Venus and Saturn will begin to part ways. Each evening leading up to this moment provides an evolving scene that’s worth revisiting.

Alongside the four-planet conjunction, Mars also takes center stage this month as it reaches opposition. This occurs when Earth lies directly between Mars and the Sun, placing the red planet at its closest and brightest in the sky. Opposition happens once every two years, making it a special occasion to observe Mars’s brilliant glow.

While planetary alignments like this aren’t entirely uncommon, what makes this conjunction special is the chance to see four planets together in the sky at the same time. Such events don’t happen every year, so it’s an opportunity skywatchers don’t want to miss.

Whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or someone just discovering the wonders of the night sky, January’s celestial showcase offers a front-row seat to the universe’s splendor. The cosmos is putting on a show, and this rare four-planet conjunction is the headliner.