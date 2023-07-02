Someone made iPhone wallpapers out of stunning James Webb images

Reddit user u/CalDogga1 has taken some of the most iconic images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope and turned them into iPhone wallpapers. If you haven’t followed the successful image drops of the newest NASA telescope over the past year, then chances are you’ve missed some really heavy hitters. Despite how pretty they are, though, getting them onto your phone has always been a bit messy.

Now, though, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Redditors have taken some of the coolest photos Webb has captured, like one of Jupiter, as well as some of Webb’s first images, and cropped them down to fit perfectly on the iPhone’s display. It’s a nice touch that many will no doubt find useful, especially if they aren’t too savvy in photo editing themselves.

You can find the Webb iPhone wallpapers on Reddit under r/iphonewallpapers. There are only a few to choose from, but if you’re really been dying to show off some of Webb’s images on your phone, it’s at least a solid start.

Of course, if you want to see some of Webb’s other captures, you can always check out a complete history of the space telescope’s observations with our ultimate guide to the James Webb space telescope. It’s a definitive stop for all the latest James Webb news, including some of the most iconic images that the space telescope has had the opportunity to capture.

The images here are optimized for the iPhone, which means they capture the detail of the original images that Webb grabbed while bringing them down to fit the resolution of your smartphone display. That isn’t a difficult thing to do, but if you really want to capture a great quality shot, it does take some finessing in a photo editing app. Thankfully, someone has already done the work here.