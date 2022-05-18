See dazzling photos of our last total lunar eclipse until 2025

We just experienced one of the best total lunar eclipses of the last few days. In fact, 2022’s total lunar eclipse is the last Americans will see this widely, at least until 2025. If you missed the eclipse over the weekend, then worry not, plenty of people were able to see it. And plenty of them shared photos of the event on social media. So, let’s look at a few.

Check out these spectacular photographs of 2022’s total lunar eclipse

The 2022 total lunar eclipse kicked off on Sunday, May 16. The eclipse peaked around midnight, depending on where you were, and it lasted for a total of 83 minutes. During that time, many took to their backyards, street venues, and other places to get a glimpse of the eclipse.

First up, we’ve got a couple of photos captured by astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy. McCarthy, who goes by cosmic_background on Instagram and other social media shared a number of posts centered around the eclipse. The post we’ve included above is just one of the shots he captured. You can also check out his website, where he offers many of his prints for purchase.

From my Samsung galaxy s21

Lunar eclipse may 15, 2022 pic.twitter.com/woAZdC77tb — The Doctor (@Drstevenhobbs) May 16, 2022

Next, we have a few great photographs captured by folks and shared on Twitter. The first photo of 2022’s total lunar eclipse was captured by Twitter user @Drstevenhobbs using a Samsung Galaxy S21. It might not have the stark detail that you’d see from more professional camera setups, but it’s still a spectacular image of the Moon during the eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse May 2022



The shot that almost didn't happen but here we are.



Full story over IG pic.twitter.com/0VMbLFtPno — Sean Murray (@seanemurray) May 16, 2022

The second photo was captured by Twitter user @seanemurray. This user also posted an image of the eclipse on Instagram. Murray often shared photographs of Jamaican landscapes but was also able to capture this stunning photograph of the 2022 total lunar eclipse. Make sure to check it out in all its glory!

When is the next total lunar eclipse?

The next total eclipse of our Moon is set to happen on November 8, 2022. However, this total eclipse won’t be as widely viewable as the 2022 total lunar eclipse we experienced in May. As such, it’ll only be viewable by skywatchers in the U.S. West, eastern Asia, and Australia.

If you’re looking for the next total lunar eclipse of a similar magnitude to what we saw with May’s Super Flower Blood Moon, then you’ll need to wait until around 2025. That’s a good few years off, but still, something as spectacular as 2022’s total lunar eclipse is worth the wait.