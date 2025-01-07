New study suggests a completely different origin for Pluto’s largest moon

Pluto’s largest moon, Charon, has fascinated astronomers for decades with its unique relationship to the dwarf planet. Now, new research sheds light on its intriguing past, suggesting that the origin of Pluto’s largest moon was shaped quite differently than scientists previously suggested.

A new study posits that Pluto and Charon came together in what scientists call a “kiss and capture” event billions of years ago. This mechanism challenges earlier theories that Charon formed from a violent, Earth-Moon-style collision, where debris from a massive impact eventually coalesced into a satellite.

Instead, Pluto and Charon may have briefly collided and stuck together as a contact binary—two celestial bodies connected temporarily. Over time, they separated into a stable, gravitationally bound partnership, orbiting a mutual center of gravity. Obviously, this makes the origin of Pluto’s largest moon much different than the origin of our moon.

This theory stems from key differences between Pluto-Charon and Earth-Moon dynamics. Pluto and Charon are much smaller, colder, and made of icy material rather than the molten rock that defined the early Earth-Moon system. These characteristics likely prevented the merging and debris formation seen in Earth-Moon models.

Instead, simulations show that the origin of Pluto’s largest moon was likely a collision that left both Pluto and Charon relatively intact, retaining their original compositions while settling into their current orbits. One detail supporting this theory is the near-perfect alignment of Pluto’s orbital axis with Charon’s path.

This alignment suggests a shared rotational origin after their brief collision. Simulations further confirm that the “kiss and capture” scenario replicates their observed orbital characteristics, adding more weight to the hypothesis.

Understanding the origin of Pluto’s largest moon offers more than just insights into this icy duo. It underscores the diversity of planetary formation processes in our Solar System, particularly in its frigid outer regions.