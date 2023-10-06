Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Prime Big Deal Days iOS 17 watchOS 10 macOS Sonoma Spy Series Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Science News

NASA wants to build a ‘lunar freezer’ for astronauts to use

By
Published Oct 5th, 2023 9:19PM EDT
inflatable moonbase concept
Image: Pneumocell / ESA

NASA is looking for someone to build a “lunar freezer” for astronauts to use while exploring the surface of Earth’s satellite. The space agency issued a request for information (RFI), which was posted to the federal contracting website SAM.gov. The “freezer” will be used to safely store materials that astronauts take from the moon and plan to send back to Earth.

It’s a novel idea, and one that NASA has looked at in the past, too. The agency first brought it up back in 2020, though with the success of Artemis I last year and now the plans to put humans back on the moon with Artemis III, it’s likely the agency is gearing up actually to figure these things out before it’s too late.

Beyond just gathering material from the moon, the lunar freezer is also slated to be used for storing and transporting “human biological/physiological samples collected during the missions,” the RFI says. This will likely help transport materials that will allow scientists to analyze how spaceflight and long stints on the moon affect the astronauts themselves.

next-generation moon rover with astronaut on itImage source: Artsiom P / Adobe

NASA says that it wants the lunar freezer ready before the end of 2027, which means it likely won’t be used until Artemis V, which is set to launch in 2028. But what exactly does a lunar freezer look like?

That’s a good question, and one that will undoubtedly be answered in the coming months as companies bid and work towards creating exactly what NASA is looking for. The space agency has made use of several different companies throughout the planning of its Artemis missions, with SpaceX working on the landing system, and Axiom Space designing spacesuits to be used on the moon.

It will be interesting to see what kind of contraption these companies come up with, though. So far, NASA says that the total volume of the lunar freezer’s cold interior should be no less than 10x10x26 inches, and that the entire system should weigh less than 121 pounds before anything is stored in it. Further, storage will need to be maintained at minus 121 Fahrenheit for at least 30 days.

Don’t Miss: It’s ridiculous that the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t support wireless charging

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Science

Latest News