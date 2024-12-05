Click to Skip Ad
Science News

A cheap daily supplement can boost brain function in older adults

Published Dec 5th, 2024 4:28PM EST
Scientists have discovered a brain-boosting supplement that could help aging brains function better. The supplement is the subject is a new study published in Nature Communications, and it relies on using plant fiber prebiotics that are available over the counter. These non-digestible consumables typically help stimulate gut microbes, but researchers say they might also be good for the brain.

Researchers tested the efficiency of two different plant fiber prebiotics in a double-blinded trial. Both options are fairly cheap and could thus open the door for affordable brain-simulating treatments. The first is inulin, a dietary fiber in the fructan class. The second, fructooligosaccharide (FOS), is a plant carbohydrate sometimes used as a natural lowcalorie sweetner.

They tested the brain-boosting supplements on 36 pairs of twins, all over the age of 60. Each pair of twins was then randomly split, and one was assigned to a daily prebiotic while the other was assigned to a daily placebo. Both groups were given their respective treatments in protein powder.

digital brain connections, map of brainImage source: nobeastsofierce / Adobe

Three months later, when testing the twins who unknowingly took inulin or FOS, the researchers found that they scored higher on cognitive tests than those who took the placebo. Additionally, the scientists noted some distinct changes in the gut microbiome of the twins, with those who took inulin or FOS having more plentiful amounts of beneficial Bifidobacterium.

The researchers believe that these findings hold huge promise for helping to enhance and further the brain health and memory of the world’s aging population. Additionally, it showcases just how closely two very different parts of our body are related, especially if these daily fiber supplements can double as brain-boosting supplements so easily.

Of course, it remains to be seen exactly how far these improvements go. More research into the brain and how this might help treat cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s is likely already underway or planned.

