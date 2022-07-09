Don’t miss the biggest supermoon of 2022 next week

We’re finally kicking into the hottest months of the Summer here in the United States. Despite the rapidly increasing temperatures, though, the sky still has plenty of great events to show off. Coming up this month, skywatchers will have a chance to nab a view of the biggest supermoon of 2022, the Buck Supermoon.

Don’t miss the biggest supermoon of 2022

Image source: SN / Adobe

The Buck Moon was named by the Algonquin tribes because July is when young buck deer usually show off their budding antlers. The July full moon has also been known by other names, though, including the Thunder Moon because of the seasonal storms that are often scattered throughout July. No matter what you call it, though, this upcoming full moon is the biggest supermoon of 2022.

As such, you aren’t going to want to miss out on it. The Buck Moon will be visible in the sky when it reaches its fullest point on Wednesday, July 13. NASA says that the Moon will appear full for around three days. That fullness will start early Tuesday morning and last through early Friday morning.

If you want a chance to see the biggest supermoon of 2022, all you need to do is head outside on Wednesday afternoon. You’ll be able to see the Moon the best as it rises around your location. This usually occurs about 90 minutes or so before the Sun sets. However, it will happen a little later as the nights pass by.

What’s a supermoon?

As the biggest supermoon of 2022, the Buck Moon is more than just another full moon. It’s basically the fullest and biggest Moon that we’ll see this year. The term “supermoon” was first coined back in 1979. It is when a new or full moon occurs when the Moon is within 90 percent of perigee – its closest approach to the Earth.

Because it’s so close, supermoons often appear brighter, bigger, and fuller than your standard full moon. We’ve already experienced a couple of supermoons this year. And, depending on which outlet you follow, the rating for a supermoon can change as some count them differently. However, as NASA notes, all the major outlets agree that the Buck Moon is the biggest supermoon of 2022.

Make sure you head outside next week to get a glimpse at the supermoon. And, try to keep an eye out on social media for pictures and images capturing this delightful event.