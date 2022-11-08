Check out this mind-blowing photo of the last total lunar eclipse of 2022

Early Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the world experienced the last total lunar eclipse of 2022. The event, which also doubled as a blood moon, was captured in a stunning series of photographs by astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy. McCarthy, who has also captured images of the Sun, was able to capture some very detailed images, which he has shared on social media.

The image, which was created using captures from two telescopes, is also available on McCarthy’s website as a print. One of the telescopes was used to capture the more intricate details of the lunar surface, while another was used to capture the tones and colors that Earth’s shadow cast across the lunar body. As the last total lunar eclipse of 2022, it turned out to be quite the sight.

Total lunar eclipses like this only occur when the Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun, thereby casting a shadow on the Moon that creates a beautiful scene. This latest eclipse, though, is the last total lunar eclipse of 2022, which means we’ll have to wait at least a few more months before we can see another. Thankfully, photos like McCarthy’s give us a way to revisit these events.

My finished shot from this morning's total lunar eclipse. This image was captured by using two telescopes, one to capture intricate detail on the lunar surface, and one to capture the rich tones cast by Earth's shadow across the disc. Go ahead, zoom in on it! pic.twitter.com/XpXcqihiId — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 8, 2022

What’s even more impressive about McCarthy’s capture of the last total lunar eclipse of 2022, though, is the extreme detail he managed to capture in it. You can literally zoom in on the photo and see an insane number of intricacies on the surface of the Moon, almost as if you’re looking at it through a telescope right then and there.

Other images of the eclipse have also appeared on Twitter and other social media, so there are plenty of ways to enjoy the last total lunar eclipse of 2022, even if you missed out on the eclipse when it originally happened.