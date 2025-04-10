April’s full moon will peak this weekend, so don’t miss it

This Saturday, the April full moon, known as the Pink Moon, will rise in the eastern sky just after sunset, offering a beautiful and slightly misleading name. Though it won’t glow pink, this full moon brings a great view worth catching for anyone who enjoys watching the heavens.

The Pink Moon is the first full moon of spring in the Northern Hemisphere. This year, it will reach peak brightness at around 8:22 p.m. EDT on April 12, lighting up the sky from dusk until dawn.

The name for April’s full moon comes from the early spring bloom of Phlox subulata, a pink wildflower native to eastern North America, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. This wildflower is also called “moss pink,” and as with many traditional moon names, it reflects seasonal changes rather than the moon’s appearance.

That said, the moon can take on a reddish or orange glow as it rises or sets, thanks to Earth’s atmosphere scattering shorter blue light wavelengths and letting longer red ones through—similar to what happens during a sunset. So it might look a bit different.

This year’s April Pink Moon is also a micromoon, which occurs just after the moon reaches apogee, its farthest point from Earth. As a result, it will appear slightly smaller in the sky compared to a typical full moon.

While not as exciting as last month’s full moon lunar eclipse, what makes this particular full moon special is the presence of Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo.

In North America, Spica will appear to the upper left of the moon. However, those watching the skies in South America will be able to watch the April Pink Moon pass directly in front of Spica, creating an occultation—a rare and striking sight.

Over in Europe, though, the moon and Spica will appear close together and are best viewed on Sunday, April 13, just a day after the full moon is at its brightest.

The April Pink Moon is also called the Paschal Moon, and it was once used to determine the date of Easter, which falls on April 20 in 2025. Traditionally, it’s seen as a symbol of renewal, marking a time of planting, growth, and spiritual reflection.

The best time to view the full moon this month will be around dusk on Saturday, April 12. If you miss it on Saturday, the moon will still appear nearly full on Friday, April 11, and Sunday, April 13. To get the timing just right, use a moonrise calculator like Time and Date‘s, which is based on your location.