Don’t miss this month’s blood moon total lunar eclipse

Get ready, stargazers! The night sky is about to put on a spectacular show. Late into the night of March 13 into March 14, the moon will transform into a deep, eerie red during a blood moon lunar eclipse, which won’t happen again in the US until 2026.

These eclipses happen when the Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface. Instead of vanishing into darkness, the moon turns a rich, crimson red thanks to sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.

This is the same effect that makes sunrises and sunsets glow with warm, fiery hues, which means we’re in for a pretty spectacular show. This particular eclipse is a total lunar eclipse as well, which means the entire moon will be bathed in crimson light—making it look like a blood moon from a movie or video game.

The best part, too, is that unlike a solar eclipse, which requires protective glasses and a prime location to view it, a lunar eclipse is visible from anywhere on the night side of Earth. Plus, you only need your eyes to enjoy it—though a telescope will give you a crisper view.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

If you’re located in North America, you’ll be able to see the blood moon lunar eclipse starting around one in the morning. Here’s a complete timeline according to NASA:

1:09 a.m. – The eclipse begins as the moon enters Earth’s shadow.

2:26 a.m. – Totality starts, and the moon turns a deep red.

3:31 a.m. – The red hue starts fading as totality ends.

4:47 a.m. – The eclipse is nearly over as the moon leaves the shadow.

Lunar eclipses happen far less frequently than full moons, and not all of them are total eclipses. The next chance to see a blood moon lunar eclipse might be years away—in this case, another won’t happen until March of 2026 here in America. The last total lunar eclipse in America before this happened way back in 2022.

Plus, unlike other night-sky events, this one doesn’t require a telescope, dark skies, or expert knowledge—just step outside and look up. If you’ve never seen a total lunar eclipse before, this is your chance, so don’t miss it.