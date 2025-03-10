Researchers can turn flowers into food using ultrasounds

Flowers are usually admired for their beauty, but what if they could also be a sustainable food source? Researchers may have discovered a way to turn flowers into food using ultrasound technology.

Whether gifted on Valentine’s Day or used for special events, flowers typically wilt and end up in the trash. However, a new study led by Anand Mohan is exploring ways to repurpose these blooms into valuable food ingredients.

One of the biggest challenges in using flowers for food is their high moisture content, which makes them difficult to store and transport without spoiling. Traditional drying methods, like hot air drying, often damage the color and quality of flowers. This is where ultrasound technology comes in.

Ultrasounds have been widely used in food processing to improve texture, shelf life, and nutrient retention. In this study, researchers used ultrasound waves to generate heat, which helped dry flowers efficiently while preserving their vibrant color and beneficial compounds.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Beyond preservation, ultrasound also extracts valuable nutrients from flowers. Many edible flowers contain antioxidants, proteins, and vitamins that can be used as natural food additives. For example, researchers discovered that roses contain antioxidants that help extend the shelf life of beef, reducing food waste.

Certain flowers, like broccoli flowers, are naturally rich in protein and vitamins, making them a potential ingredient in cereals and other foods. Others, like hibiscus, can be processed into natural food wraps or plant-based colorants.

Mohan believes this untapped resource could be a game-changer for the food industry, offering sustainability and nutrition in one. Students in his lab have already begun experimenting with new ways to integrate flowers into food production.

Combined with other methods to create food in the lab, turning flowers into flood could help create a more sustainable food source that humanity can turn to in times of need.