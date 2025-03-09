These major cities around the world are slowly sinking into the ocean

Climate change sucks. Not only is it melting the ice sheets of the Antarctic, but it’s also causing many other issues worldwide. In fact, one problem climate change is making worse that you might not know about is the fact that it is literally making massive cities sink into the ocean.

No, that’s not hyperbole, despite how silly it might sound. As our fight against climate change continues to fail and conditions worsen, NASA estimates that sea levels could rise anywhere from 3 to 6 feet within the next century, and some even say there’s nothing we can do to stop it.

That might not sound like much, but if you look at how sea level actually works—and how many places are located beneath sea level—quite a few cities are facing the Atlantis treatment within the next 100 years. If the sea levels were to rise as much as NASA estimates, parts of or all of these massive cities could sink into the ocean.

Perhaps one of the most notable cities facing the same fate as the mythical city of Atlantis is Alexandria, Egypt. Alexandria is the second-largest city in Egypt, with an estimated population of 5.7 million. It’s also the largest city on the Mediterranean Sea. If sea levels continue to rise, the UN climate panel estimates up to 50 percent of this massive city could sink beneath the waves by 2050.

What’s worse, though, is that along with the city, rising sea levels could also extend into much of the Nile Delta, flooding and destroying one of the earliest recorded cradles of civilization.

As sea levels rise, more of Miami will become “beachfront property” as the city floods. Image source: miami2you/Adobe

Another city facing the wrath of global warming is Jakarta, Indonesia. Jakarta is not only Indonesia’s capital and largest city, but it’s also one of the most important economic hubs for Southeast Asia. That said, Jakarta continues to sink an alarming 17 centimeters each year (6.7 inches).

Add to that the fact that it’s also one of the most earthquake-prone cities in the world, and it seems Jakarta just can’t catch a break. A big part of the issue here is the fact Jakarta was built on top of land historically dominated by swampland. There are also 13 rivers running through the area, which have led to widespread flooding concerns in the past.

When you consider all of this, it’s no surprise that the Indonesian government decided to abandon Jakarta for a new capital, which it hopes to finish building sometime in 2045.

But cities across the pond aren’t the only ones to worry about this terrible fate. Miami, Florida—the iconic setting of many 80s crime dramas—is also at risk as global temperatures continue to rise, pushing sea levels to new heights. The city itself might only be home to 460,000 people, but it’s the foundation of a much larger megaregion.

It’s also known as the “Gateway to Latin America,” making it a historically significant part of our country. But, as nature has often shown, it does not play favorites. More than half of Miami-Dade County is located less than 6 feet above sea level, which means, if estimations are correct, up to 60 percent of this massive city could sink into the ocean by 2060.

If Miami were to flood due to climate change, it would become one of the worst natural disasters in history, at least when looking at the amount of economic damage it would sustain. Considering we haven’t come up with a way to reverse climate change just yet, that future seems more and more likely, especially as President Trump and other politicians push for us to use more fossil fuels, instead of less.

Other cities that risk the same fate as Atlantis include Bangkok, Thailand, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Lagos, Nigeria, Yangon, Myanmar, Kolkata, India, Manila in the Philippines, and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao megalopolis. For more information about all of these cities and their risks, you can check out Sciencing’s report.