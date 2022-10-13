SoundPEATS T3 wireless earbuds review: Quality for a reasonable price

The wireless earbuds trend isn’t going away any time soon. The fact that you don’t have to be tethered to your phone or computer anymore while listening provides a lot of flexibility for users. While the audio of wired headphones may be superior to wireless headphones, nobody can knock the appeal of earbuds. The SoundPEATS T3 wireless earbuds are a cost-efficient entry into the wireless earbuds landscape.

SoundPEATS began in 2010 committing to enhancing the sound industry while providing excellent sound quality and comfortable-to-use products. The company offers earbuds, headphones, smart watches, and earphones that all range in advanced technology and price. I tested out the SoundPEATS T3 wireless earbuds to find out if, for just $45.99, these accomplish those goals. Here’s a look at them.

SoundPEATS T3 wireless earbuds unboxing

You notice the size of the charging case as soon you open up the box. It easily fits in the palm of your hand, meaning it’s simple to put in a pocket or bag. It comes with a USB-C charging cable, the earbuds with pre-installed tips, and two extra sets of tips that may better fit your ears. I tried the other ones but stuck with the original tips as they fit just fine.

You’ll need to provide your own charging block in order to charge the case. The magnets in the case and on the earbuds are powerful, so they will snap into place and not come loose while they are in the case.

SoundPEATS T3 wireless earbuds design

They are meant to pop into your ears and go. They offer Bluetooth 5.2 connection, allowing you to connect them to your iPhone or Android device. I was able to connect to both my iPhone and my Windows laptop without much issue. They will activate while they are in the charging case and, once you take one out, it begins to pair after the connection has been set up. You’ll hear a voice say “Connected” once they are paired with another device. The wireless range is 33 feet.

The SoundPEATS T3 wireless earbuds have stems as well as a multifunctional button on the earbud itself where the controls can be utilized. Unlike earbuds where you have to push in a button to select a feature, like the Skullcandy Mod true wireless earbuds, you just have to press the outside of the button.

There are a number of controls and functions that the button can do. For music purposes, you can double-tap the button to play and pause. Volume down is a single tap on the left button and volume up is a single tape on the right one. Skipping to the next track requires a press and hold of the right button for 1.5 seconds. Answering and hanging up a call is a double-tap on the button and rejecting a call or switching between two calls is a press and hold of either button for 1.5 seconds. Pressing and holding the left button for 1.5 seconds toggles between regular and ANC/Transparency mode. This is a lot to remember.

The earbuds have an IPX4 waterproof rating and will stay in your ears during a workout. I went for multiple runs with these in and they did a good job of staying put.

Features for the earbuds

As mentioned, there are ANC/Transparency mode toggles with these. The active noise cancellation technology is there to cancel out low frequency booming noises, voices, and other sounds around you. After utilizing this feature multiple times, I wanted more from the noise cancellation. You could still hear noise around you.

I will say that the Sound+ AI for environmental noise cancellation offered smooth communication while taking phone calls with the SoundPEATS T3 wireless earbuds. It drowned out sound, making it easier for me to hear someone on the other line. While I had a few people say the microphone wasn’t particularly strong, it wasn’t a huge issue.

The battery life for these is good, not excellent. It offers you 5.5 hours of charge out of the case and 16.5 hours in the case. While not the best, it’s also not the worst in terms of battery life. The charging case has a light that alerts you to the status of the charge. A green light means it’s between 100%-50%. A yellow light is between 49%-10% and a red light is under 10%.

SoundPEATS T3 wireless earbuds sound quality

For the size and the price, these have surprisingly good sound quality. The built-in 10mm large driver helps deliver clear sound. Musical instruments, especially classical music, stand out nicely. Being able to control the sound from the earbuds is a nice touch as well.

It doesn’t offer you the ability to change the modes or balance out any levels like the Edifier NeoBuds Pro. There is no app to utilize to optimize the settings. You get what you get, which is better than you may expect for the price.

Conclusions

The SoundPEATS T3 wireless earbuds are a capable pair of comfortable earbuds that won’t put a huge dent in your wallet. They are good for walking around town in and wearing around your home. While the noise-cancelling technology may not drown out a ton of noise around you, for the price, they work well.

The competition

The TOZO NC9 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds offer a bit of a different design if you like ones that don’t have a stem. They can last up to 10.5 hours on a single charge. But they have had issues with keeping a charge for a long time.

Should I buy the SoundPEATS T3 wireless earbuds?

Yes. They don’t cost a lot and check the boxes for a quality listening experience.