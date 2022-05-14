Purple Royal Seat Cushion review

For years, I’ve thought of my office chair as one of my savvier buys. It wasn’t as outrageously expensive as some of the offerings from the top brands, but it still provides me with far more support than the hand-me-down swivel chair I had been sitting on previously. I didn’t think I needed anything more than what the chair provided. But then I sat down on Purple’s Royal Seat Cushion for the first time and realized what I’d been missing.

Purple Royal Seat Cushion Rating: 4.5 Stars Purple's seat cushions are made from the same GelFlex Grid as its mattresses. The Royal Seat Cushion is one of the thickest and most premium options the company offers. Royal Seat Cushion $99

Purple’s Royal Seat Cushion exudes comfort

Purple is obviously best known for its unique mattresses featuring its patented GelFlex Grid. The company has repurposed that same Grid for a line of seat cushions that come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. They start as low as $55 for a lightweight travel cushion and go up to $149 for a wide cushion large enough to cover the front seat of your car.

Purple recently sent us a Royal Seat Cushion for review, and after two weeks of regular use, I’ll often find myself dragging the cushion around the apartment with me to soften up all of the hardest chairs I own. Suddenly, the cheap plastic chairs that I bought on Amazon for the dining room table are nearly as comfortable as my couch.

Some assembly required

Admittedly, I was a bit skeptical when the cushion first arrived.

Inside the box are the Purple cushion and the removable cover. As you can see in the video and images above, the cushion looks like someone carved a chunk out of a Purple mattress. In order to put a Purple cushion together, you unzip the cover, fold the cushion, and slide it in. Align the corners, zip the cover shut, and you can now take a seat.

I wasn’t prepared for how supportive the cushion would be. Despite being a large, squishy rectangle, the Royal Seat Cushion provides as much support as the leather seat of my office chair. The day it arrived, I sat on it for a whole workday. Living in a New York City apartment, I have grown accustomed to the temperature inside being mostly out of my control. But the Purple cushion stayed cool thanks to all of the built-in air channels.

Even if your seat doesn’t get sweaty, you will want to clean the cover eventually. More good news: The cover is machine-washable. You can also wipe the Grid itself down with soap and water. But if you do somehow manage to wear down your cushion quickly, Purple offers a one-year warranty on all of its cushions. That includes the Royal.

One of the only downsides of the cushion is its weight. The Royal Seat Cushion is one of the company’s largest, but to alleviate this problem, Purple has attached handles on either side that make it easier to lift and move the cushion around to different seats.

Should you buy it?

Purple’s Royal Seat Cushion is relatively pricey at $99, but the quality is undeniable. If you’re looking for a supportive, comfortable cushion to upgrade any of the chairs in your home, the Royal Seat Cushion is one of the best options I’ve ever sat on.

All of Purple’s seat cushions are available on the company’s website.