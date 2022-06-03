Walmart issues supplement recall due to ‘hidden drugs’ – check your pantry now

People treating joint issues with Artri Ajo King Joint Supplements should be aware that the product might contain “hidden drugs” that prompted Walmart to recall all available lots.

The hidden drug in question is diclofenac. That’s a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that doesn’t appear on the product label.

The use of NSAIDs can lead to unwanted side effects in certain categories of people. In turn, this makes the use of these joint supplements dangerous for some people.

Walmart joint supplement recall

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the recall press release a few days ago. The announcement explains that routine FDA testing found traces of diclofenac in the joint supplements.

Whenever undeclared drugs are discovered in a product, a recall will follow. In this case, the FDA confirmed that Artri Ajo King Omega 3 Joint Support Supplements contain undeclared diclofenac. The recall impacts “LOTE LTARTKNGOMG30720, CADUCIDAD DICIEMBRE 2026, UPC 7 501031 111190”.

As a result, Walmart is recalling all lots of Artri Ajo King Joint Supplements. Innovacion Naturals and PDX Supply Warehouse LLC sold the products on Walmart.com, with Walmart of course handling fulfillment to consumers.

The following four joint supplement products are all part of the Walmart recall:

Artri King Ortiga Omega 3 Joint Support Supplement ArtriKing Nettle Glucosamine Curcumin – 100 ct bottles – UPC: 7 501031 111190

Artri Ajo King Enhanced Ortiga Omega 3 Curuma Joint Supplement Nettle Glucosamine Tablets – 100 ct bottles – UPC: 7 501031 12705

ArtriKing Ortiga y Omega 3 Suplemento Alimenticio 100 Tablets (2 Pack) bottles – UPC: 3 72426 01434

Authentic‼ ARTRI KING Ortiga Omega 3 Joint Support Supplement ArtriKing Nettle 100 ct – bottles – UPC: 6 09002 40885

Why diclofenac can be dangerous

People can use these joint supplements to treat arthritis, muscle pain, and osteoporosis. Additionally, it can be used to help treat bone cancer and other conditions.

Also, some patients routinely use NSAIDs like diclofenac to fight pain, fever, or inflammation. But NSAID users often follow the advice of doctors who recommend certain types of NSAIDs and specific doses.

The diclofenac in the joint supplements that Walmart recalled isn’t mentioned on the label. As a result, people who haven’t been advised to use NSAIDs are at risk of complications.

Like any drugs, NSAIDs can have side effects and not everyone can use them. The press release notes that this class of drugs increases the risk of cardiovascular events like heart attacks. Also, there can be a risk of stroke for certain people.

Additionally, NSAIDs can lead to serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestine.

Furthermore, NSAIDs can interact with other drugs and increase the risk of adverse reactions. People combining other NSAIDs with the joint supplement are at greater risk.

Other examples of NSAIDs include aspirin and ibuprofen (Advil).

What you should do

If you purchased any of the four joint supplement products from Walmart, you should ensure they’re not part of the recall.

Walmart has reached out to customers who purchased Artri Ajo King. The company advises them to contact their health care providers about safely discontinuing the use of the joint supplement.

The recall announcement warns customers that discontinuing the use of diclofenac suddenly may be dangerous.

With that in mind, the company doesn’t offer any refund information. You can reach out to Walmart by using the contact information in the press release. However, you’ll want an opinion from your doctor before figuring out what to do with the remaining supply of joint supplements.

Finally, people who experience side effects from these joint supplements should contact their doctors immediately.