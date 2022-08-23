Urgent butter recall: Check your fridge for this butter from a major supermarket chain

Epicurean Butter issued a recall for 3.5-ounce tubs of “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter”. The recall comes after one of its suppliers (SupHerb Farms) recalled frozen dill products that might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The presence of this bacteria in food products usually leads to recalls. That’s because the microorganism can lead to life-threatening illnesses in certain categories of people.

Epicurean Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter recall

Epicurean issued the butter recall this week. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement is available at this link.

The company received notice from its herb supplier that certain lots of frozen dill could contain Listeria. The notice came after internal testing from one of the supplier’s food manufacturing customers in Canada that used the ingredient in one of its products.

Epicurean distributed the butter from this recall in various states via Wegmans Food Markets. Buyers in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington DC should ensure their butter supply isn’t part of the recall.

The product comes in a 3.5-ounce black plastic packaging with a Wegmans label around the lid. The recall only concerns butter tubs with UPC code: 0 77890 44324 8.

Customers should look for the following lot number and expiration dates by the label around the cup.

Lot #16314, Expiration Date: 44747

Lot #16357, Expiration Date: 44758

Lot #16438, Expiration Date: 44763

Lot #16536, Expiration Date: 44782

Lot #16619, Expiration Date: 44797

Lot #16702, Expiration Date: 44818

Lot #16722, Expiration Date: 44819

Lot #16761, Expiration Date: 44826

Lot #16797, Expiration Date: 44834

Lot #16829, Expiration Date: 44840

Lot #16902, Expiration Date: 44852

Lot #17037, Expiration Date: 44882

Only the Wegmans butter products above are part of the Epicurean recall.

Listeria infections

The company says it has not received any reports of illness related to the Wegmans butter in the recall. But the theoretical risk of infection remains.

Healthy people who contract the illness might suffer short-term symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. But Listeria can cause a life-threatening illness for young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

Also, pregnant women risk developing significant complications, including stillbirths, miscarriages, and newborn infections.

What you should do

Customers who have purchased the Wegmans Lemmon Dill Finishing Butter in the Epicurean recall should avoid eating it. The company urges clients to return the butter to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Also, consumers who think they’ve experienced symptoms consistent with a Listeria infection should contact their doctors.

Finally, the Epicurean Wegmans butter recall is available at this link. You’ll find contact information for the company in case you have questions.

Information pertaining to the SupHerb Farms dill recall is available at this link.