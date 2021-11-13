This recalled product from Amazon and Wayfair already cut 6 people, so get your money back

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) this week issued a recall for a brand of ottomans. As it turns out, the ottoman models in question have a base with exceptionally sharp edges. This poses a laceration hazard for users, hence the ensuing ottoman recall.

As far as recalls go, this one is certainly unique given that most recalls we see typically involve contaminated food.

How to identify the recalled ottomans

The ottomans in question were manufactured in China. Meridian Funiture Inc imported them. The ottomans were available for purchase online at sites like Wayfair, Amazon, and Hayneedle. Beyond that, the ottomans were also available at 200 stores across the country from June 2018 through October of 2021. All told, the recall involves nearly 8,000 units.

It’s also worth mentioning that the price of the ottoman models ranged from $60 to $120.

The ottomans have a gold base which makes for a very unique look, as you can see below:

Additionally, other ottoman models subject to the notice boast a silver band. In other words, yours might be included in this recall even if it doesn’t look like the ones in the image above.

The CPSC adds:

This recall involves the Meridian Furniture Joy Velvet Ottoman/Stools sold on Wayfair as the Fredson 14.5” Wide Velvet Round Standard Ottoman. The ottomans are velvet, encircled by a gold or silver metal band at the base, and are about 17 inches high and 14 inches wide.

What to do if you have a recalled product

If you have an ottoman subject to the recall, you should stop using it immediately. The good news is that if you contact Meridian Furniture, you’re eligible for a full refund. You can either ship the product back or provide photographic evidence that you got rid of it.

While many recalls are precautionary, this isn’t one of those cases. To date, the ottoman’s sharp edges have been responsible for six injuries.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can call Meridian Furniture directly. Their phone number is 1-800-808-0015. The hotline is open throughout the day. You can also contact the company by going to the recall page on their website over here.