The day is here! When Tesla originally unveiled the redesigned Model 3 back in September 2023 and everyone lost their minds, one of the reasons for doing so was the fact that the redesign would not be available in the United States at launch. Instead, Tesla started rolling out the redesign in other markets first including Asia and Europe.

For customers in the United States, the wait is finally over. The company has announced that the redesigned Model 3 is now available in the United States so, if you’ve been holding off on a new Model 3 to wait for the latest version, today is a great day.

However, there are some things to note about availability. According to Tesla’s website, the redesigned Model 3 is currently only available to custom order, meaning that you won’t be able to find a car hanging out at one of the company’s dealerships just yet. That isn’t surprising though — the car is brand new, so Tesla is going to likely get a bunch of orders and have to catch production up to demand before it can start stocking its dealerships with the cars. If you want to try test driving the new version of the Model 3 before you buy it, Tesla has a page where you can sign up to be notified when a test drive is available in your area.

The other thing to note about the new Model 3 is that every configuration is not available just yet. While you can order the Real-Wheel Drive and Long Range models, the Performance configuration is nowhere to be seen. It’s currently unclear when the Performance configuration will be available. If you opt for the other two models, delivery dates are thankfully not far out at all. Both the Rear-Wheel Drive and Long Range configurations say that you’ll get delivery by February at the latest.

The redesigned Model 3 in the Rear-Wheel Drive option starts at $35,990 and the Long Range model starts at $42,990. The company is also advertising leasing options that start at $329 per month. The new Model 3 also gets the new Stealth Gray and Ultra Red color options that just launched for the Model Y earlier this month.

The new version of the Model 3 features an overhaul to the front design on both the hood, grill, and lights. As with any time that a car company changes the design, it’ll be sure that some will prefer the old design. The headlights are noticeably sleeker, giving off a more aggressive design.

There are also a ton of changes to the interior. The back seat now has its own display for entertainment and climate control, the front seats are now ventilated with both heating and cooling options, the interior lighting is now able to be customized, and the rear trunk has gotten larger for more storage.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that the new version of the Model 3 qualifies for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit under the new rules that were put into place after the New Year. In fact, barely any electric vehicles qualify now, but some still do: here’s the full list.

As Tesla rolls out its redesigned Model 3 in the United States, the company is rumored to be working on its next major redesign for another vehicle: the Model Y. Rumors are growing that Telsa is planning to launch a redesigned Model Y later this year — a design that is likely to look very similar to what we’re getting with the Model 3.