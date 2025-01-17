Samsung’s new high-end soundbars have 3D sound and, obviously, AI

After a packed CES 2025 presentation, Samsung is taking time to unveil its upcoming home products for the year properly. This is why the company is now spotlighting its flagship Q-Series soundbars, which are made of the new HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F options. The company says these new speakers deliver powerful performance with AI, increasing immersion and sound quality.

“Our new soundbars combine exceptional audio quality with seamless convenience,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With advanced AI technology in the HW-Q990F and the HW-QS700F’s innovative convertible design, these soundbars effortlessly adapt to any environment, delivering an immersive and personalized audio experience for every user.”

Samsung’s new HW-Q990F soundbar features newly engineered dual active subwoofers for robust bass and ultra-low-frequency precision. It is half the size of its predecessor, minimizing resonance and making it easier to fit in any living room.

Image source: Samsung

The South Korean company uses the Samsung TV’s Neural Processing Unit in Q-Symphony mode to make dialogue clearer and deliver more immersive, synchronized audio. Other AI solutions include:

Dynamic Bass Control : Enhances clarity in low-frequency ranges by utilizing non-linear bass management for balanced and distortion-free sound.

: Enhances clarity in low-frequency ranges by utilizing non-linear bass management for balanced and distortion-free sound. Q-Symphony : Immerses the user in 3D surround sound by detecting the position of wireless speakers like the Music Frame and automatically optimizing audio effects based on its distance and angle.

: Immerses the user in 3D surround sound by detecting the position of wireless speakers like the Music Frame and automatically optimizing audio effects based on its distance and angle. Active Voice Amplifier Pro: Provides real-time content analysis that reduces background noise and emphasizes dialogue for an enhanced viewing experience.

For the Samsung HW-QS700F soundbar, the company added a sleek design with gyro-sensor technology, which is great for both wall-mounted and tabletop setups. The built-in gyro-sensor can automatically detect whether it’s positioned vertically or horizontally, fine-tuning the audio output to ensure optimal clarity and immersive sound in any configuration.

Image source: Samsung

Samsung says its “adaptive design offers flexibility without compromising style, making it the perfect companion for a cinematic wall-mounted display or a minimalist tabletop setup.”

The company will reveal more details about its TV and soundbar lineup availability as it prepares for the US release in a few months.